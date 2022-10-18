Read full article on original website
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
wbiw.com
Bailey finishes 55th in semistate race
NASHVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey finished his season with a personal-best time during the IHSAA semistate race at Brown County on Saturday. Bailey crossed the line in 55th place overall with a time of 17:03.6, just shy of his goal of breaking the 17-minute barrier. The top six teams, plus the top 10 individuals who were not members of qualifying teams, advanced to the state finals in Terre Haute on Oct. 29.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Generation Pie Company
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Co. located in Fortville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Maria and Michael about...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Donald Ian Foust
Donald Ian Foust, 72, of Frankfort, passed away on October 21, 2022 in his home. He was born August 2, 1950 in Frankfort. His parents Raymond and Eileen (Beatty) Foust preceded him in death. He married Debra Laughner on July 16, 1971 in Frankfort and she survives. Don was a...
Kokomo Rescue Mission in desperate need of food to serve hundreds
The Kokomo Rescue Mission helps hundreds of people daily and now they are in need themselves. Their shelves in their warehouse are nearly empty.
wbiw.com
BNL leaves Shelbyville in cloud of dust for 42-21 win in first round of sectional
SHELBYVILLE – Somewhere in the cloud of dust that hung over the pulverized, thirsty turf that was once green at Shelbyville’s McKeand Stadium, Bedford North Lawrence dug up its explosive offense. Just in time, too. When the dirt settled, history had been made. Unexpectedly challenged after racing to...
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Lebanon High School student gets trespass warning after threat against Western Boone Schools
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A social media threat against the Western Boone County Community School Corporation led to a Lebanon High School student getting a trespass warning. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it got a tip about a threat made on social media against people at Western Boone Schools on October 16. After […]
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
indianapublicradio.org
Police in Madison County are adding license plate cameras. They join more than 100 agencies in Indiana
Police agencies in Madison County are the latest to announce they are adding license plate reader cameras to their line-up of crime-fighting tools. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, they join more than 100 agencies in Indiana using the same technology. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the new cameras...
WLFI.com
Camden man identified as motorcycle crash victim
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Carroll County. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Tony Liggett says the crash happened just north of the intersection of State Road 25 and East Main Street in Delphi. Indiana State Police say in...
survivornet.com
Cindy Henry, 66, Wife Of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Says She Has Pancreatic Cancer, Vows To Fight It ‘With Everything I Can Muster’
Cindy Henry, 66, the wife of Fort Wayne, Ind. Mayor Tom Henry, 70, says she has pancreatic cancer. Early detection is vital to give you the best chance possible of beating pancreatic cancer. If you’re at high risk, and you suspect something might be wrong an endoscopic ultrasound or an...
Police investigate a death on Fort Wayne’s north side
Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side.
Times-Union Newspaper
Akron Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Hit-And-Run
ROCHESTER — An Akron man pled guilty to two charges for a hit-and-run vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Martin Rogers, 27, of 1690 S. Ind. 19, Akron, pled guilty to failure to remain at the scene...
WANE-TV
Woman admits to bilking Fort Wayne homeowners associations, will pay back $180K
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman who admitted to bilking several Fort Wayne homeowners associations out of more than $180,000 now must pay back the money she stole and will likely spend time in prison. Lisa Austin Downey pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in U.S....
Fox 59
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Indiana school board who stated that ‘all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
WANE-TV
Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
