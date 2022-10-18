ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WANE-TV

State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
BATESVILLE, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Police promise to take action against trail drivers

Indianapolis, Indiana – Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced that they will enhance patrols along the Monon Trail following reports of motorists swerving around construction. Cars are seen using the route close to Broad Ripple Avenue in images from the Twitter account @CircleCityCycho. Bryan Schmidt, who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
JASPER, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
COLUMBUS, IN
wrtv.com

I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: October 21, 2022

There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle

SULLIVAN CO. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Trooper Austin Robertson was patrolling in the city of Sullivan attempting to locate a stolen white Chevrolet truck. The truck had been reported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the day as stolen. Trooper...
MEROM, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

