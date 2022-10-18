Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
VIDEO: 2 shooting victims show up at east side gas station in less than 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance videos captured two men showing up at an east-side Indianapolis gas station begging for help after they were shot. The two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart. The most recent was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when police were called to the gas station...
Man shot multiple times, killed inside his northeast side apartment, police say
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Hampshire Court around 3 p.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead.
WANE-TV
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Police promise to take action against trail drivers
Indianapolis, Indiana – Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced that they will enhance patrols along the Monon Trail following reports of motorists swerving around construction. Cars are seen using the route close to Broad Ripple Avenue in images from the Twitter account @CircleCityCycho. Bryan Schmidt, who...
14news.com
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away. It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper. Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene. The...
cbs4indy.com
Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a death.
WISH-TV
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
Walk-in patient at Indianapolis hospital dies from injuries in shooting
A man died at a local hospital overnight from injuries he suffered in a shooting at a different location, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
korncountry.com
Smoke, no fire at Columbus auto dealership
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department CFD) was called to the Hyundai of Columbus used car store, at 3040 National Rd., on Friday afternoon, after the report of smoke in the building. When firefighters arrived and investigated the situation, they could not find a fire associated with the...
wrtv.com
I-65 ramp in Downtown Indianapolis to close for a month
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is closing an exit ramp in Downtown Indianapolis as work on the North Split Reconstruction Project continues. Beginning Monday, Oct. 24, the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp will close for about a month. Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace concrete on the ramp.
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 21, 2022
There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
WISH-TV
Docs: Speeding driver ran stop sign before crash that killed Lyft passenger
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pendleton man has been charged for a crash that killed a Lyft passenger last month. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 24-year-old Connor Gaskill with reckless homicide. He’s accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck another vehicle just after midnight on Sept. 29. Rashid Conteh was killed as a result of the crash.
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
wbiw.com
Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle
SULLIVAN CO. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Trooper Austin Robertson was patrolling in the city of Sullivan attempting to locate a stolen white Chevrolet truck. The truck had been reported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the day as stolen. Trooper...
Driver charged in deadly crash where family raised concerns over investigation
A man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection to a fatal crash that led the victim's family to raise questions as to whether police properly investigated the incident.
IMPD investigating teenager shot near 30th and Post on east side, 3rd person shot there in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon. The shooting left a person critically injured. IMPD told 13News the victim is an older teenager who is not yet an adult. The shooting is right near where two people were shot...
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
Person found dead in flaming car at Kroger on Indy's southeast side
A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road, police say.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
All lanes open after 2 crashes shut down portion of I-70 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — Two crashes along I-70 in west-central Indiana backed up traffic for hours Saturday. There was a serious multi-vehicle crash with injuries at around 4:20 p.m. on I-70 eastbound near the 49-mile marker, which is east of Cloverdale near the Morgan County line. Within minutes of...
Comments / 3