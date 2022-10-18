HORIBA Europe GmbH Deploys ServiceMax Across Its European Operations to Further Propel Business Transformation

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Uniphore Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Platform to Transform Customer Experience and Virtual Sales Engagements
Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.
salestechstar.com
Foxpoint Announces Joshua Krause as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Business Initiatives
Foxpoint, a leading tech-enabled logistics platform and holding company for OTR leasing, announces the promotion of Joshua Krause to Chief Operating Officer to continue driving business initiatives forward. “Josh’s growth-focused mindset and automotive industry experience enabled him to overhaul the Sales and Marketing functions of our business to increase efficiencies...
salestechstar.com
European Contact Centers Meet Challenges via the Cloud
Companies keep improving customer experience with new technologies and services as work modes and consumer expectations change, ISG Provider Lens report says. A growing number of enterprises in Europe are achieving improved customer engagement through cloud contact centers as consumer behavior, work modes and relevant technologies evolve, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
Flying Magazine
Dassault To Build Major Maintenance Facility in Florida
Dassault said the new, large-scale maintenance facility for its North and South American customers will have the capacity to service 18 Falcon models simultaneously. [Courtesy: Dassault]. Dassault Falcon Jet is set to build a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB) as the company...
salestechstar.com
Calabrio Appoints New Leader of Customer Service & Support Team in Mission to Be Trusted Ally for Customers’ Success
Dave Orstad joins Calabrio’s executive team to lead global initiatives in professional services and customer support. Calabrio, the workforce performance company, has hired Dave Orstad as senior vice president of professional services and support, reinforcing the organization’s customer-first culture. Orstad will spearhead Calabrio’s global professional services and customer support teams. As a growing Software as a Service (SaaS) organization, Calabrio has a collective focus on customer satisfaction and retention, and Orstad’s team will primarily own frontline engagement as the need to continuously support customers as a trusted ally has never been more vital.
salestechstar.com
TCN Named a Product Challenger in 2022 ISG Provider Lens Contact Center as a Service – CX Global Report
TCN has been recognized as a product challenger for delivering solutions that enable innovative customer experience and associated business benefits expected in the global market. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, announced it has been recognized...
salestechstar.com
SnapLogic Launches Global Tour to Highlight Enterprise Integration and Automation Success
In-person events feature leading companies and industry thought leaders sharing advice and best practices for advancing data and application integration initiatives. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced the launch of its global Integreat Tour, which will visit eight cities worldwide with the goal of helping attendees drive the greatest possible value out of their data integrations, automation initiatives, and digital transformation efforts.
salestechstar.com
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams
Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets. “This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”
salestechstar.com
Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision
Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals and workspace management. Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.
salestechstar.com
Document Management Is The Key To Your Digital Transformation.
You may have heard the term ‘Digital Transformation’ being flouted in meetings & discussions countless times, but have you ever really understood what it means? Digital transformation is the process of completely transforming your manual business processes to digital ones. For example: paper documents to digital files, manual production methods to assembly lines, human interactions to AI based bots, and much more.
salestechstar.com
Digital Transformation Expert Firm SID Global Solutions releases Product SAMi Mint
SAMi is a one-stop marketplace platform for tech enablement businesses to host & manage API products aggregating multi-proxy vendors and help build a strong developer community to discover, try, subscribe & use APIs to build value added apps, enhancing user experience. SID Global Solutions (SIDGS), known for its proven track...
monitordaily.com
SMBC Appoints Milberg CHRO, Sweeney Head of Strategy and Transformation
SMBC, a member of SMBC Group, appointed Robin Milberg chief human resources officer (CHRO) and Paul Sweeney head of strategy and transformation. Both will report to Debbie Freer, chief operating officer for SMBC Group in the Americas. “Our company is growing exponentially and having the best leadership is critical. Both...
Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
getnews.info
Trailblazing “Weisman Worldwide Entertainment” Bridges Entertainment Technologies to Aerospace and Defense
Cory Weisman, founder, and CEO of Weisman Worldwide Entertainment pioneered his company with the vision of presenting advanced technology opportunities for all. He began with a mission to bring global leading technologies to the realms of the Hollywood film and entertainment industry during the internet tech boon in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. Back then, the internet was still in its infancy and bandwidth was narrow. There was no real connection between Silicon Valley and Hollywood Producers. Studios, Networks and Production companies alike all wanted and more importantly, needed alternative distribution channels for their content – and the emerging digital internet was it. Weisman left his longtime position at International Creative Management (ICM, one of the Big 3 talent agencies in Hollywood) as Head of New Media and Animation. A department he started after identifying the growth potential in these disciplines. His mission was to find the advanced technology approaches that would support much more than animated shorts or communications on a dial up modem or even cable DSL.
salestechstar.com
How Companies Can Empower Digital Transformation and Enhance Customer Experience
Microsoft has established a marketing technology strategy that emphasizes using a partner’s best-in-class tools to meet changing needs of customers, as part of its digital transformation efforts. Digital transformation is a driver for IT investments and also a top challenge for business managers. Industry trends include adapting to new...
salestechstar.com
Makersite, the AI & Data Platform That Powers Sustainable Product and Supply Chain Decisions at Scale, Secures 18M USD Series A
Makersite, a leader in delivering supply chain digital twins for product sustainability, risk, and cost optimization for the world’s leading brands, announces the completion of an 18M USD funding round. The German startup uses AI, data, and apps to power sustainable product and supply chain decisions at scale, helping manufacturing enterprises solve complex challenges across the entire value chain. Hitachi Ventures, the global venture capital arm of Hitachi, Ltd., and Translink Capital, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund, are leading the investment with participation from KOMPAS, an EU-based venture capital fund, and seed-investor Planet A. The investment follows strong, profitable revenue and customer growth in the last 12 months. The funding will be used for the continuous support of its solutions to its expanding book of clients, which include Microsoft, Vestas and Cummins.
