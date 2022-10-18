Read full article on original website
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Famed A16Z VC Peter Levine has donated $5 million to bring startup and company building to climate non-profits
Levine is giving time and money to climate nonprofits with rock climber Alex Honnold. He plans to train them to be Silicon Valley startup-like orgs.
Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’
Walmart (WMT) made headlines late last year, when the company sought several new trademarks that signaled its intent to make and sell virtual goods in the metaverse. Now, the retail giant’s Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Here's What Walmart's CTO Thinks About The Future Of Crypto
A lot of disruption is going to start happening in terms of different payment methods and options with cryptocurrencies playing an important role in how customers transact, according to Suresh Kumar, global chief technology officer at retail giant Walmart Inc WMT. Speaking at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit on Monday,...
Daily Crunch: AI content developer Jasper now valued at $1.5B following capital infusion
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
SHIB Payments Adopted by SAP SE Giant Via BitPay
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
From Wall Street to Uniswap: COO Mary-Catherine Lader sees the future of finance decentralized
Mary-Catherine Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. For some, leaving Wall Street for the free-wheeling world of DeFi would be a scary prospect. For Lader, it's the place to be even after the recent collapse of Terra. Even with the...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
Smart Contract Blockchain – What Is It and How Does it Work?
Smart contracts are digital agreements that allow two or more parties to exchange money, data, or anything of value in a transparent way without the need for a third party. The smart contract is self-executing that requires no human intervention to complete. They are programmed to perform specific tasks when certain conditions are met automatically.
Avetta Named to the Spend Matters 2022 50 to Know List
Avetta, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, announced that Spend Matters has named the company to the “50 Providers to Know” list for the fifth year in a row. Each year, the ‘50 Providers to Know’ list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement...
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
Uniphore Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Platform to Transform Customer Experience and Virtual Sales Engagements
Stellar CX, better sales engagements are now possible with Uniphore X Platform. Uniphore, the leader in conversational AI and automation, announced the release of its enhanced Uniphore X platform, the industry’s most comprehensive platform that enables brands to accelerate and improve two key areas of their business: Customer Experience and Sales. With the latest enhancements to the platform, the conversations that happen between live or virtual agents as well as those happening between sales and prospects are now more effective and with minimal friction.
Sign In Solutions Announces Visitor Management 2.0 Strategic Vision
Acquires ThreatSwitch and Pronestor,leaders in cloud-based compliance, approvals and workspace management. Sign In Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based visitor management and risk mitigation software, announced its vision for Visitor Management 2.0 (VM 2.0). Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, Sign In Solutions aims to equip organizations with the tools they need to provide a more secure, seamless and confident workplace for everyone.
Fintech Company Plaid Announced Its First Crypto-Native Product
Leading financial services company Plaid revealed the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Founded in 2013, the company partners with banks and payment services to make it easy for people to connect their financial accounts to the apps and services they use. Plaid released a blog post that...
Axonius Hires Nick Degnan as New Global SVP of Sales
Degnan’s appointment comes amid cybersecurity leader’s 132% ARR growth. Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management, announced the appointment of Nick Degnan as Senior Vice President of Sales. Degnan, who has spent the past decade building and rapidly scaling global sales and channel teams, joins Axonius to oversee the global sales organization.
Zip Achieves Spend Matters 2022 ‘50 Providers to Watch’ Distinction
Spend Matters Recognizes Zip for High-Levels of Innovation and Customer Proof Points in the Market. Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, announced it has been selected for the 2022 “50 Providers to Watch” list by Spend Matters, a leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. The 50 Providers to Watch list recognizes companies in the procurement and supply chain market that are fast-growing, propelling the market forward and continually developing best-in-class, innovative products.
