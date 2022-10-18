Top 5 Games for NFL's Week 7 Schedule

The NFL is back and here are the five games you don't want to miss in Week 7 of the 2022 season.

Week 7 of the NFL season is missing several key teams, as the Bills, Eagles, Rams, and Vikings are all on bye. But what's left on Sunday makes for a very promising slate of 12 games.

Of course, that's in part due to a weak prime-time slate. While Saints-Cardinals on " Thursday Night Football " once appeared to be a game of NFC playoff contenders, they've both gotten out to disappointing 2-4 starts and face long roads to return to contention. Meanwhile, " Monday Night Football " features the hapless Bears playing in prime time for the second straight week for some reason.

The good news is that getting those bad games out of the way could make for a chaotically fun afternoon of NFL Red Zone. Not even making the cut on this list are the shockingly 5-1 Giants visiting the Jaguars, which could well be a good game if Jacksonville plays as it did at the start of the season.

With that in mind, let's break down the five best games of Week 7, all of which are taking place Sunday afternoon.

(Note: All games listed in ET)

Top 5 Games of Week 7

5. Browns vs. Ravens, Sunday at 1 p.m.

The AFC North is a muddled mess, with Baltimore and Cincinnati tied at 3-3 and the other two teams one game behind. Both teams are more talented than their record indicates — the Ravens, in particular, could be undefeated with a few breaks — but this game will be a massive opportunity to create separation in perhaps the league's most competitive division.

4. Jets vs. Broncos, Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Are the Jets real contenders? They're 3-0 since Zach Wilson returned and have stomped the Dolphins and Packers in back-to-back weeks. The Broncos represent another playoff contender to compare against, and a tiebreaker may prove crucial if both are in the wild-card hunt late in the season. Denver probably can't afford to fall to 2-5, especially since the team ends the season playing the Ravens, Chiefs (twice), Cardinals, Rams, and Chargers.

3. Falcons vs. Bengals, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Don't look now, but Atlanta is tied atop the NFC South at 3-3. Every Falcons game prior to last week was decided by six or fewer points, but a 14-point thumping of the 49ers forces them at least into the playoff picture. The Bengals are nearly touchdown favorites, but this game has high-scoring potential.

2. Colts vs. Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Both teams were scuffling when they met in Week 4, a game Tennessee won 24-17. But each team is on a winning streak entering this game, and only a half-game separates them in the AFC South standings, thanks to the Colts' Week 1 tie. They may finally be ready for the race for the divisional crown anticipated before the season. This game could go up a level if Jonathan Taylor returns from his ankle injury.

1. Chiefs vs. 49ers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

There's no rest for the weary as the Chiefs slot into the top game of the week for the third straight week. They're coming off a tough loss to the Bills, but the 49ers are also in need of a bounce-back performance after the Falcons blew them out. This also pairs as a Super Bowl LIV rematch, in which Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied from down 20-10 to score three touchdowns in the final six-plus minutes to win.