Phys.org
Chatbots are cost-effective but can create customer fury
Chatbots are expected to drive 95% of online customer service interactions by 2025 but QUT research has found a failure to meet customer expectations is also driving frustration among users, reducing their likelihood of making a purchase and generating anger. Associate Professor Paula Dootson, from the QUT Business School and...
salestechstar.com
How Companies Can Empower Digital Transformation and Enhance Customer Experience
Microsoft has established a marketing technology strategy that emphasizes using a partner’s best-in-class tools to meet changing needs of customers, as part of its digital transformation efforts. Digital transformation is a driver for IT investments and also a top challenge for business managers. Industry trends include adapting to new...
salestechstar.com
FieldBin Offers Free Field Service Management Software to Trade Pros Helping with Ian Recovery
Application Available to Any Florida-based Trade Service Company Needing to Rebuild. FieldBin, a field service management (FSM) software provider, announced that it will offer its application free of charge for one year to any Florida-based trade company assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery or rebuilding their existing business. FieldBin’s application is designed to help general contracting, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and other trade companies manage every aspect of their business in one, easy-to-use platform.
fintechmagazine.com
German fintech Unzer launches new mobile POS system for SMEs
Unzer has launched a mobile POS system aimed at smaller businesses to help them take cashless payments in places like beer gardens and sports events. German fintech Unzer has launched a flexible mobile POS system, designed in particular with Europe’s small and medium-sized businesses in mind. The new product,...
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Red Wing Shoes Is Undergoing a Digital Transformation
At 117 years old, Red Wing Shoes is undergoing a tech upgrade. The Minnesota-based footwear company, known for its rugged work and lifestyle boots, has spent the last five years investing time and resources to more fully integrate technology into its customer-facing and internal operations. Those efforts resulted in two big launches this year. Most recently, the company rolled out a fully integrated omnichannel solution for its b2b Red Wing for Business program. The service, which went live in July, provides a digital option for the brand’s industrial customers and their workers to purchase PPE and have it delivered at any time. “What...
salestechstar.com
Creatio Partners With Eligeo CRM Inc to Help Organizations in Canada Automate Workflows with No-Code to Drive Growth
The CRM consulting firm is ready to equip organizations in the region with award-winning no-code tools for intensive operational growth. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with Eligeo. The new partnership is aimed at helping more businesses in Canada ease their workflow automation with no-code, in turn, driving growth and profitability.
salestechstar.com
A New Category of Data is Required to Help Companies Achieve Accurate Prospecting and Greater Revenue
Jeffrey Ha, Rev Chief Go-to-Market Officer, explains to sales leaders: Traditional firmographics in sales technology solutions are being pushed aside for exegraphics and Artificial Intelligence. Rev, the AI-powered Sales Development Platform that helps B2B companies find their next best customer, today issued commentary from Jeffrey Ha, Chief Go-to-Market Officer at...
salestechstar.com
Relevize Raises $6M Seed Round to Continue Expanding Channel Activation Platform
Relevize, the category leader in channel activation, announced today that it has raised a $6 million seed round led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Hyperplane, Newfund, 1984.vc, and Weekend Fund. The latest round of funding will further accelerate product development as the company looks to enhance the platform’s engagement and reporting capabilities. Relevize is currently hiring for roles in marketing, product, and engineering as it looks to expand the team.
salestechstar.com
TechSee and Oracle to Bring Augmented Reality and Computer Vision AI to Oracle Field Service
Oracle and TechSee Partner together to integrate TechSee’s Visual Engagement and Intelligence Capabilities into the Oracle Field Service Platform. TechSee, a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN), announced a technology collaboration with Oracle to bring the next generation of visual engagement and AI-powered service automation to Oracle Field Service, providing agents and technicians with augmented reality guidance on their mobile devices over a patented, instant video stream.
salestechstar.com
Contracts 365 Announces New Contract Management Innovations Powered by Microsoft Azure AI
Using Azure Form Recognizer, Contracts 365 delivers new tools to help customers streamline data extraction and contract processing. Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for organizations that run Microsoft 365, announced that it has leveraged Microsoft Azure and its AI capabilities to bring new innovations to the contract management community.
salestechstar.com
Optimove Launches Direct Access to Optimove Data in Snowflake
The integration provides joint customers with direct access to live Optimove data within their Snowflake accounts, further eliminating data silos and enhancing sharing of governed data across business ecosystems. Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, announced that it now offers secure and direct access to Optimove data to customers across...
salestechstar.com
Advisr Announces Platform Integration with Operative
The partnership will help clients leverage the power of Operative’s Product Catalog and Advisr’s Suite of Sales Tools to drive efficiency, increase revenue and decrease operational costs. Advisr, the leading sales operating system for B2B enterprises, announced a key platform integration with Operative, the preferred technology vendor chosen...
salestechstar.com
Digital Transformation Expert Firm SID Global Solutions releases Product SAMi Mint
SAMi is a one-stop marketplace platform for tech enablement businesses to host & manage API products aggregating multi-proxy vendors and help build a strong developer community to discover, try, subscribe & use APIs to build value added apps, enhancing user experience. SID Global Solutions (SIDGS), known for its proven track...
ValueWalk
Cere Network unveils Vision 2.0 primed to be a key driver of Web3 infrastructure adoption in 2023
Cere Network, a leader in Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platforms, announced today the launch of Vision 2.0 to update supporters on its mission for truly decentralized Web3. The Vision 2.0 release follows the launch of Cere Network’s new website, which displays an array of exciting technology updates along with partnerships and applications in the pipeline.
salestechstar.com
New Enterprise Communications Report Finds 90% of Business Leaders Prefer Phone Over Other Communication Tools
95% of business decision makers say voice is important for customer engagement and revenue generation. RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, released results of a new enterprise communications report that surveyed business leaders and technology decision makers on their current and anticipated phone and technology use. The research revealed telephony is as relevant as ever for businesses of all sizes–and is a strategic driver of customer experience and top-line revenue.
salestechstar.com
Varstreet Releases New Updates on Their Business Management Software for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet rolls out new features and improvements on their business management software for value added resellers to enhance their user experience. VARStreet Inc. is a leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the United States and Canada. VARStreet offers a full-featured B2B eCommerce platform enabling the resellers to build their online store using the product catalog from 45+ IT and office and supplies distributors like Aster Graphics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, S.P. Richards, and more.
salestechstar.com
HSBC Partners with Oracle to Accelerate Technology Transformation
Multinational banking group selects Oracle Exadata Cloud Customer to simplify operational management and leverage cloud automation. Oracle CloudWorld — Oracle and HSBC, one of the world’s largest financial services organizations, announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation. Under the multi-year agreement, HSBC will upgrade...
Veritone Collaborates With This Web3 Platform For Block-Chain Powered Marketplace
Kyro Digital, a platform for Web3 Builders, collaborated with Veritone, Inc VERI, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform. The partnership will make a fast, easy and secure experience for Veritone clients to use the Kyro Platform, Builder, and API to quickly create and deploy powerful new Web3 business applications that accelerate blockchain transformation.
salestechstar.com
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters Australia
Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region. Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.
