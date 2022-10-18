ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Roommate Who Stabbed and Killed Detroit Radio DJ Before Covering Body with a Wheelbarrow in Backyard Learns His Fate

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 21

AP_001281.8375b54f84304a9e8506b6f04842f9bd.1107
5d ago

These jails must be so over crowded. Scare them a little so they will be afraid or paint a picture of the victim in their cell to see what they did. Maybe they might ask God for forgiveness

Reply
6
David Kotwicki
5d ago

He looks like Squiggy from Laverne and Shirley

Reply(1)
24
Lock-Trump-Up
5d ago

He looks like he eats rats, Get a cat or dog not a human.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Girlfriend recalls night WWJ anchor was killed

Good morning, today is Sunday. A month ago, Nichole Guertin's boyfriend, WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews, was killed and she and their two children were brutally attacked in their Chesterfield Township home. The man charged was someone she called a friend. In an interview with the Free Press, Guertin recalls that fateful night. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Dog reunited with family after being stolen in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the weekend, here's a feel-good story of a stolen puppy being reunited with its family!On Sept. 12, Detroit Police Detective Posey and officers Ford and Wilson went to the home where a stolen support poodle was allegedly being held, according to a Twitter post from the police department. The owner had reported the dog stolen on Sept. 4.The poodle was recovered and has since been reunited with its family.In the Twitter post, Detroit police said the recovery effort was made possible through a community member's tip and the work of 3rd Precinct detectives.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Operation Justice for Zion ends; Eastpointe teen's body not found during search

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department provided an update Friday in Operation Justice for Zion.Police say despite weeks of searching a Lenox Township for the remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster, the search ended without the success of finding her."Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said in a statement. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."Operation Justice for Zion comprised of a 100-by-100 search in four phases (more than $453,000 donated to fund the operation):Removing...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Details revealed in murder of WWJ anchor, attack in Chesterfield Township

The accused killer of a WWJ news anchor in his Chesterfield Township home allegedly said he planned the attack, according to reports. Arthur Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, was arraigned Sept. 26 on counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment. Williamson allegedly killed Jim Matthews, 57, with a hammer after Matthews arrived home at Hidden Harbor condominiums off of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 23 from his job as an overnight anchor on WWJ-AM (950) radio station.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
11K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy