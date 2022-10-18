Roommate Who Stabbed and Killed Detroit Radio DJ Before Covering Body with a Wheelbarrow in Backyard Learns His Fate

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department provided an update Friday in Operation Justice for Zion.Police say despite weeks of searching a Lenox Township for the remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster, the search ended without the success of finding her."Ending the search without recovering Zion's remains is very difficult for all of us," Police Chief James E. White said in a statement. "I can only imagine the pain Zion's family is going through, and we all certainly share in that pain."Operation Justice for Zion comprised of a 100-by-100 search in four phases (more than $453,000 donated to fund the operation):Removing...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO