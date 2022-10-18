Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
kitco.com
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
kitco.com
Price rebounds for gold, silver as USDX, U.S. bond yields back down
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar index and in U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. The main focus on gold and silver traders remains on the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last up $20.70 at $1,669.70 and December silver was up $0.609 at $18.68.
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
Stocks lose ground as more earnings reports roll in; yields rise
A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar rides Treasury yields higher, yen flirts with key 150 level
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar loomed over major peers on Thursday as Treasury yields peaked at multi-year highs, while the yen slid to a fresh 32-year low and kept markets on high alert for any signs of an intervention. The surging greenback also pushed the Chinese offshore yuan...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver after another hot U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following another hot U.S. inflation report. The precious metals are seeing selling pressure after the U.S. dollar index rebounded from overnight losses and U.S. bond yields have up-ticked following the report. December gold was last down $16.10 at $1,662.00 and December silver was down $0.443 at $18.485.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as markets bet on more rate hikes
Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Fear Among US Investors Increases After Dow Dips 400 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a rise in the fear level among US investors. US stocks ended lower on Friday, ending a volatile week of trading as investors digested banks earnings and inflation expectations data. The Dow gained 1.15% last week, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq declined around 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively, during the week.
CNBC
Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower Amid Inflation Fears; US Treasury Yields Jump
Stocks edged modestly higher Wednesday, with stocks looking to extend their two-day rally in the face of another set of disappointing U.K. inflation data that clipped investor sentiment and pushed the dollar deeper into the green against its global peers. Britain's September inflation rate jumped to a fresh 40-year high...
US stocks snap 2-day win streak as investors digest surging bond yields ahead of more high-profile earnings
US stocks snapped a two-day win streak on Wednesday despite solid corporate earnings reports. The decline came as bond yields surged, with the 10-year US Treasury yield jumping to its highest level since 2007. Third-quarter corporate earnings from Netflix, United Airlines, and Intuitive Surgical beat analyst estimates. US stocks fell...
kitco.com
Strong U.S. dollar, rising U.S. bond yields punishing gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower again in early U.S. trading Wednesday, amid a strong U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields. Gold prices notched a three-week low. December gold was last down $18.70 at $1,637.30 and December silver was down $0.235 at $18.365. Global stock...
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week low on robust dollar, firmer yields
Gold prices dropped over 1% to a three-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose, further pressured by prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,627.81 per ounce, after touching its lowest since Sept. 28 earlier in the session.
CNBC
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation fueled concerns about a deeper recession. The greenback hit a 32-year peak against the yen, approaching the 150 level at which some traders think...
FXDailyReport.com
