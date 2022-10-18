Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Support 6A for Workforce Housing
Nearly ten years ago, the Chaffee County Commissioners and local leaders formed the Chaffee Housing Trust with the expressed goal of addressing workforce and affordable housing. At that time it was an important need. Today, the workforce housing in Chaffe County is at a crisis and has seriously impacted the...
Salida City Council Adopts 2023 Budget, Supports Ballot Issues 2A, 2B, and 2D, Hears Frustrations
The Salida City Council Oct. 18 meeting was book-ended with elements of frustration expressed both at the beginning and at the end of the evening. Sandwiched in between, the “meat” of the meeting (three resolutions, a budget and one ordinance) all were approved unanimously. Readers interested in hearing the details can watch the YouTube recording on the City of Salida Channel.
Chaffee 2022 General Election Starts Quietly
The Chaffee Clerk and Recorder’s Office reported that it received 59 ballots in on Friday for a total of 97 received to date. The Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced this list of election watchers on Friday:. Timothy Burt – Chaffee County Republican Party. J. David Holt –...
Ark Valley Voice Candidate Forum, Back In-person and Full of Topics and Ideas
Four of the five Chaffee County candidates who are facing competitor candidates for the positions they seek turned up on Wednesday evening for the Ark Valley Voice Candidate Forum. The planned 90-minute forum clocked in at 96 minutes, ending with direct questions to the candidates about whether they would commit to accepting the results of the election.
Salida Schools Seeks Full-time Kitchen Staff While Navigating Workforce Shortage
Salida School District kitchens have been facing workforce shortage challenges similar to many area restaurants in recent years. This week that staff shortage forced creative measures in order to continue to provide high-quality meals for students and staff. And it isn’t just meals that the district must provide. Schools...
…And the 2022 General Election Begins
Ballots arrived in mailboxes on Thursday and at least a few voters appeared to be wasting no time in turning them back in. The Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office reported that it received 38 ballots back on Thursday. There are no trends to report yet in this horse...
Chaffee County Public Health Sunsets Local COVID-19 Data Dashboard
As of today, Friday, October 21, Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) has decided to sunset our local COVID-19 Data Dashboard. For months, the only data that has been updated is hospital capacity and deaths due to COVID-19, and as COVID-19 is normalized and becomes part of our lives, the data that had been reported on in the past does not have the same meaning as it once did. But this does not mean that we will be without data.
Annual Holiday Park “Adopt a Tree” Helps Fund Local Scholarships
It’s hard to believe that it’s time to think about the upcoming winter holidays, but the Salida Sunrise Rotary has reminded us that the club will be coordinating its Holiday Park display again this year in Riverside Park. Proceeds from adopting a tree for “Holiday Park” help fund the Rotary fund local scholarships.
