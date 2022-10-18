A convicted extreme right-wing terrorist and Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant who joked about gassing synagogues is to be freed early from jail.The Parole Board said after an oral hearing on Monday that it had “directed the release” of Alice Cutter, who was jailed for three years in June 2020 after her conviction for being a member of banned group National Action.Cutter is reportedly being held at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire, where serial killer Rosemary West was an inmate.At Cutter’s trial, prosecutors said the 26-year-old former waitress entered the beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald – a reference to a...

10 DAYS AGO