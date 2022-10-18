Read full article on original website
How long is Kawhi Leonard out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Clippers star
With a strong opening-night showing in the books, Kawhi Leonard is officially back. Impressive as he was, the Clippers are taking a cautious approach to the superstar's workload this season. After Leonard missed the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign to rehab his reconstructed right ACL, Los Angeles is easing the...
BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Jazz-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis
After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury
Kawhi Leonard is finally healthy enough to suit up for the Clippers, but he wasn't on the court for Thursday's opening tip against the Lakers. The two-time Finals MVP was not a member of his team's starting lineup, coming off the bench for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
The NCAA Tournament Field Doesn’t Need Expanding
Talk of adding more teams to March Madness will only hurt college basketball.
Thorns down Wave in OT to reach NWSL title game
Crystal Dunn scored the decisive goal in the third minute of overtime and the host Portland Thorns advanced to the
NBA players show love to John Wall on Twitter after impressing in Clippers debut vs. Lakers
It's been a tough few years for LA Clippers point guard John Wall as injuries limited him to just 72 games over the past four seasons. Making his Clippers debut against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, Wall was back like he never left, knocking down his first shot after he checked into the game midway through the first quarter.
Flushing Russell Westbrook’s bad shooting down the toilet: LeBron James weighs in after Lakers loss to Clippers
The 2022-23 season has gotten off to about as bad of a start as anyone could've expected for the Lakers. Following their opening-night loss to the Warriors, the Lakers fell to the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's return from injury. The game was close at times, but the outcome was never really in doubt.
Christian McCaffrey contract details: How trade to 49ers from Panthers impacts earnings, salary cap
The first major NFL trade deadline domino fell Thursday night when the Panthers moved on from star running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers acquired McCaffrey in exchange for four future draft picks in a move that should further upgrade their offense. San Francisco will now be able to team McCaffrey with another versatile playmaker, Deebo Samuel, and pass-catchers Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.
Is Christian McCaffrey playing Week 7? Fantasy update for 49ers-Chiefs
In one of the more notable in-season NFL trades of recent memory, the Panthers shipped off star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for several future draft picks. The move has major fantasy football implications, as McCaffrey will be inserted into one of the more efficient offensives in the league. The biggest question fantasy owners are contemplating at the moment is McCaffrey's status for Week 7. He was traded late Thursday night, so can he really suit up and play a key role this Sunday?
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 8 top 25 game
If Week 7 of the 2022 college football season was an earthquake, then Week 8 represents the aftershocks — not quite as big, but still plenty dangerous for several teams in action. Five games will take place among ranked teams on Saturday, including a matchup of unbeaten teams in...
