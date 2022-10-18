ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis

After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
MEMPHIS, TN
Christian McCaffrey contract details: How trade to 49ers from Panthers impacts earnings, salary cap

The first major NFL trade deadline domino fell Thursday night when the Panthers moved on from star running back Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers acquired McCaffrey in exchange for four future draft picks in a move that should further upgrade their offense. San Francisco will now be able to team McCaffrey with another versatile playmaker, Deebo Samuel, and pass-catchers Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Is Christian McCaffrey playing Week 7? Fantasy update for 49ers-Chiefs

In one of the more notable in-season NFL trades of recent memory, the Panthers shipped off star running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers for several future draft picks. The move has major fantasy football implications, as McCaffrey will be inserted into one of the more efficient offensives in the league. The biggest question fantasy owners are contemplating at the moment is McCaffrey's status for Week 7. He was traded late Thursday night, so can he really suit up and play a key role this Sunday?

