Related
Two Potential Opportunities for Value Creation Emerge as Starboard Takes a Stake in Salesforce
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and their clients together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help enable sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
Pinterest, Headspace Offer Free Mental Health Resources to Content Creators: ‘We Wanted to Inspire the People Who Do the Inspiring'
Content creation can be tough, and even mentally taxing for some. It's a sentiment that influencers have expressed on social media. "I realized I traded my 9-to-5 to work 24/7 instead. Not a second goes by that I'm not thinking about making content," said @jaegurley in a TikTok video from early this year.
Warby Parker, Once Online-Only Eyeglasses Retailer, Plans Hundreds of More Stores
Warby Parker, the eyewear brand founded to lower costs in a market dominated by players including Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, was among the first retail startups to use a direct-to-consumer business model. Since making the first Disruptor 50 list in 2013, Warby Parker has expanded its eyeglass business to include a...
China-Owned TikTok Denies It Could Use Location Information to Track U.S. Users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
How This Beauty Brand Founder Turned Her Side Hustle Into a Business Bringing in Millions
Araceli Ledesma, founder and CEO of Araceli Beauty, is a master at building a successful business from the ground up while staying true to her culture and values. As a freelance makeup artist, Ledesma launched Araceli Beauty, a "Mexicana-inspired" beauty and cosmetics brand, in 2018 as a side hustle. "I...
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
Amazon Hires Hawaiian Air to Fly Rented Airbus Cargo Jets to Replace Older Freighters
Hawaiian said it will start flying Airbus A330 cargo jets for Amazon in 2023. Amazon could have up to a 15% stake in Hawaiian Airlines. Amazon said the planes will replace older jets. Amazon has hired Hawaiian Airlines to fly the first Airbus cargo planes in the retail giant's air...
