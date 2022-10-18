TODAY EPA Air Quality Meeting
The EPA will be in Memphis on October 18, 2022, to host two community meetings to share information and next steps by the EPA. These meetings are for members of the community, community leaders, and concerned citizens.
TODAY, Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Location: Monumental Baptist Church 704 S. Parkway East Memphis TN 38106
Morning Session:
Open House: 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT (in person only)
Register here to join by Zoom
Evening Session:
Open House: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT (in person only)
Register here to join by Zoom
