TODAY EPA Air Quality Meeting

The EPA will be in Memphis on October 18, 2022, to host two community meetings to share information and next steps by the EPA. These meetings are for members of the community, community leaders, and concerned citizens.

TODAY, Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Location: Monumental Baptist Church 704 S. Parkway East Memphis TN 38106

Morning Session:

Open House: 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT (in person only)

Evening Session:

Open House: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm CT (in person only)

