Where to watch, Texas Tech State of the University 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University presents its State of the University, Tuesday (October 18), 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
The address will be in-person at the Student Union Building – Red Raider Ballroom and online at this link . The university has typically provided a replays of livestream events on its Youtube Channel .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0