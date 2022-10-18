Read full article on original website
thepennyhoarder.com
Work Remotely as a Client Support Rep for CVS and Earn Up to $27 Per Hour
CVS is hiring a client support representative to work remotely full time. The anticipated salary ranges from $17 to $27.16 per hour depending on location and experience. You will be handling a high volume of calls and emails; evaluating and identifying opportunities to drive process improvements; and working with business partners to provide solutions for clients and members.
DVM 360
Zoetis releases Project WAG to promote wellbeing of veterinary health professionals
Initiative addresses increased burnout levels and mental health challenges these individuals face. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached by texting or calling 988. Zoetis has launched Project WAG (Wellbeing and Growth), a US initiative to help veterinary professionals develop and maintain an improved standard of wellbeing in their practices. Project WAG provides all veterinary professionals, including veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and support and administrative staff, access to online resources in one place that offer tips on promoting self-care. This empowers them to establish healthy boundaries at work, connect with the community, and create more joy in their daily work.
rv-pro.com
RV Women’s Alliance Offers Mentorship Program
Providing a forum for successful mentoring relationships has been part of the RV Women’s Alliance strategic plan since its founding. After a successful pilot program in 2022, the Alliance is officially launching a full mentorship program for 2023. “We consistently hear from members that they want education and networking...
itsecuritywire.com
Intersec introduces Trela, an innovative alert solution for local authorities in addition to FR-Alert, dedicated to risk prevention and management
Intersec supports companies and public institutions in their digital revolution, in the field of public security. The Ministry of the Interior entrusted the company with the deployment of FR-Alert throughout the territory. This new tool makes it possible to send any citizen with a mobile phone an alert related to a nearby risk. Convinced that the local level is synonymous with proximity and trust for all citizens, Intersec wishes to enable local authorities to seize a new prevention and risk management solution to complement the action of the State. and prefectures: Trela.
