Nestle pulls certain Toll House cookie dough packages from Publix and other stores due to potential plastic pieces

NESTLE is recalling cookie dough due to possible exposure of plastic pieces.

This recall applies to its Nestle TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, according to the food and beverage company.

These products were sold at Publix and Kroger and made between June and September 2022.

According to Nestle, no other TOLL products were impacted by the recall.

The Swiss food and beverage company is working with the Federal Administration on the recall.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

"We immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," Nestle said.

If you purchased the product, Nestle is warning not to consume it a return them to your retailer.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.