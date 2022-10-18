Spotlight on Business 2022: Star Roofing Honoring Prices in Wake of Ian

DELMAR – As Florida begins to recover from the havoc of Hurricane Ian, Star Roofing is preparing their customers for next year’s increase in price.

Following the destruction of Ian, many people and contractors are on their way to Florida to help rebuild homes and roofs lost to the storm. With prices already high due to inflation, Peter Wall of Star Roofing is predicting a 10 to 20 percent increase in material costs in the coming year from rebuilding efforts in the South. Star Roofing’s solution to the predicted increase— if you’re thinking about repairing a roof, the time to pay for it is now.

“Based on inflation, and the demand that’s going to be created by the hurricane in Florida, we can easily see in 2023 a 10-20 percent increase throughout the year,” Wall said.

The Capital Region business will honor any residential contract signed before Nov. 30 for the end of year and next spring’s roofs with 2022 pricing. Depending on the weather, some residential roofs may even be completed by the end of December. The predicted start of next spring’s roofs is April 1.

In the meantime, Star Roofing will inventory and stock as much material and supply in anticipation. Rebuilding in Florida will be the top priority for manufacturers and contractors in the country. Materials like shingles, tarps, and plywood will arrive en masse to the peninsula and leave stock tight for the rest of the country in the upcoming year.

“The ones that are not going to have to be torn down, which are going to be a lot of them, are all going to need roofs,” Wall said. “There’s only so many shingles they manufacture.”

Star Roofing has recently celebrated 25 years in business. They are also certified by the manufacturers which ensures the business is trained, financially credentialed and are insured to operate in the state of New York. They also offer an extended warranty on every job they complete which they highly recommend.

Just like every item increasing in price to inflation, many are weary to put the money down or sign a contract on something as big as a roofing job. However, with the devastatingly large amount of destruction Ian left behind, prices on contracted jobs are only predicted to increase higher in the new year. An increase of anywhere to 10 to 20 percent is predicted by Star Roofing and other contractors across the country.

“The time to act is now, and to not wait for this situation to escalate” Wall said.

With these criteria, Star Roofing and their roofing jobs are guaranteed by the manufacturer. Along with the 2022 price honoring for next spring, Star Roofing is where to look if a roof repair is in the near future. Even with the tough situation to come next year, Star Roofing is still strong in their position to do the best for their customers.

Being ahead of the curve, both as a business and a customer, will save a lot of money in the end. The time to act is now.