Injured XI: Stars who look set to miss the World Cup including N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Paul Pogba and Diogo Jota

A NUMBER of major stars are set to miss out on next month's World Cup due to injuries.

The unprecedented mid-season tournament has left players in the perilous position of knowing an early season strain could stop them going to Qatar.

It was revealed this afternoon that Jota will miss the World Cup with injury Credit: Getty

Chelsea and England are hoping that Reece James makes a quick recovery from injury Credit: Getty

Paul Pogba's World Cup chances do not look particularly strong after a knee issue kept him out all season Credit: AFP

Several have already suffered that fate, with the likes of Portuguese stars Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto and French defender Boubacar Kamara certain to miss football's biggest competition.

But others, such as Chelsea duo Reece James and N'Golo Kante, and Juventus' Paul Pogba, remain major doubts and could potentially make it with a rapid rehabilitation.

There are now so many players with injuries threatening their World Cup place an entire starting XI can be put together.

In goal would be the Argentine stopper Juan Musso, whose injury has been disrupted with a face injury.

The keeper, whose club is Italian side Atlanta, had facial surgery to mend the issue but could miss out on Qatar.

Doubts also surround Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois, who has missed all of his club games since the international break due to injury.

In defence would be Kamara, who tore his knee ligaments only eight games into his Villa career.

He would be joined by Barcelona and Uruguay star Ronald Araujo who suffered a thigh injury in September and is likely to miss out.

A first XI of stars currently injured and who could miss out on the World Cup

Left-back Lucas Digne is another French star from their injury-hit international squad who is set to miss out, while England's right-back Reece James' World Cup future is hanging in the balance after he limped off against AC Milan in the Champions League.

In midfield French pair N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are both major doubts. Kante has not played any football since August as he struggles with reoccurring injuries.

While Pogba's return to Juventus was sullied after a knee injury which could see him fail to make Didier Deschamps' squad.

The pair are joined in the injury XI by ex Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder played just one game on loan at Roma before suffering a fractured tibia in his right leg.

Doubts also remain about Kalvin Phillips' fitness due to his shoulder injury.

Up front and Mexico's Raul Jimenez could face a struggle to get to Qatar. The Wolves striker is dealing with a groin issue.

His club teammate Pedro Neto will be absent from the World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury against West Ham earlier this month.

While making up the front three would be Diogo Jota who it was announced today would definitely be missing out after he was stretchered off in Liverpool's win over Manchester City.