Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Walt Disney Company Presents $1 Million Grant to Exceptional Minds, the Nonprofit Academy for Young Creators on the Spectrum
As part of the Walt Disney Company’s Future Storytellers initiative, the company committed to a $1 million multi-year grant that will impact the scope of technology and curriculum of Exceptional Minds, the nonprofit, creative arts academy for young adults with autism. “At Disney we recognize the importance of investing in skill-building opportunities when it comes to preparing youth for careers in storytelling,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president of corporate social responsibility at the Walt Disney Company. “As part of our Disney Future Storytellers initiative, we’re honored to be able to work with Exceptional Minds to help neurodivergent talent build their...
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy’s daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer.
'Ticket to Paradise' is a screwball rom-com throwback — in all its cynical, charming glory
Centering on Julia Roberts and George Clooney, two great, aging stars of rom-coms past, “Ticket to Paradise” was always going to be a throwback. But in a fun twist, the movie’s two couples end up giving us a brief tour through the history of the entire genre, highlighting how Hollywood’s preferred love story has shifted as well.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album gives TikTok fan groups more fodder — and community
I recently lamented to a friend that I miss the excitement of midnight movie releases. In the days before online ticket sales and reserved seating, being the first to see a film meant going to the theater to buy tickets in advance and then showing up again hours early so that you could get a good seat.
