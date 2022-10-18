ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintonville, WV

Asbury-Rainelle Cooperative Parish to hold baked potato dinner

By WV Daily News
 5 days ago

CLINTONVILLE (WVDN) – The Asbury-Rainelle Cooperative Parish will hold their annual baked potato dinner with all the fixings on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-6:30 p.m. at the James Chapel United Methodist Church.

James Chapel UMC is located on Shoestring Trail, County Route 9 at Clintonville.

Cost is by donation only. Carry-outs available.

Call 304-392-5670 with any questions.

The post Asbury-Rainelle Cooperative Parish to hold baked potato dinner appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

