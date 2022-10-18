Read full article on original website
Hilary Duff Is Every Mom Whose Toddler Only Knows The Word ‘No’
Hearing a child’s first gibberish-tinged words is a beautiful thing. Hearing the same thing over and over even after they’ve developed a larger vocabulary — namely the word “no” — can be maddening. For whatever reason, the two-letter negative response is a favorite of toddlers, and Hilary Duff is more than ready for her youngest Mae James to move out of the no phase.
'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Posted A Selfie In Those Infamous Postpartum Disposable Underwear
It seems like just a few years ago celebrities were applauded for showing up on talk shows six weeks after having a baby showing off a body that looked like it had never been pregnant or given birth. Now, more and more celeb moms are being real about what the post-birth months and years look like, showing candid and body-positive posts that are hard evidence about the necessary ease of “bouncing back.”
Coco Austin Bathed Her 6-Year-Old In The Sink And The Internet Attacked
There’s no question that busy moms are always looking for the most efficient way to get something done especially when juggling work, kids’ schedules, and household tasks. Sometimes the thing that is the easiest doesn’t always make the most sense but it works. Reality TV personality Coco Austin knows this all too well.
Olivia Wilde Has Strong Words For People Who Wonder Where Her Kids Are
Olivia Wilde has made many headlines over the past few months — some accusing her of participating in on-set feuds while others suspect her of favoritism while in the director’s chair. It seems that Wilde doesn’t really care about those kinds of rumors, but the minute people start calling her a bad mom — all bets are off.
John Legend Says He Wasn’t Always An Ideal Partner To Chrissy Teigen
Marriage can certainly serve you a daily slice of humble pie, and our favorite wedding anthem singer is admitting it wasn’t always sunshine and roses with him and Chrissy Teigen. In a recent interview on Jay Shetty’s podcast, On Purpose With Jay Shetty, John Legends spoke in retrospect regarding...
A Teen Accidentally Swallowing A Dog Toy Bugging His Mom Is The Most Hilarious Cautionary Tale Ever
There’s a perverse joy that comes with playfully annoying your mom. A 13-year-old was doing just that when he accidentally swallowed a squeaky dog toy and posted what could have been serious (but ended up to be hilarious) consequences on TikTok. Johnathan Serrano from Montgomery, Texas, accidentally swallowed a...
Jack Osbourne And His Newborn Daughter Maple Show Off Their Mean-Mugging Skills
Fatherhood might not be all smiles, as Jack Osbourne’s latest selfie with 3-month-old daughter Maple Artemis goes to show. The Fright Club star took to Instagram to share a snap with Maple where the father-daughter duo are both giving the camera a bit of a mean mug, and people could not get over how Maple pretty much looks like a mini version of her dad.
A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby
Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Jamie Lee Curtis Showed Off Her Daughters At The ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere
For any actor, a movie premiere is typically a time when you join your fellow cast mates, walk a fancy red carpet, and enjoy the first viewing of a new film. Some celebs bring their spouses or a parent as their dates, but others have more unconventional ideas for who should accompany them. Jamie Lee Curtis decided to bring her two adult daughters to the premiere of her new film Halloween Ends and couldn’t stop gushing over how much she loved her girls.
A Grandmother’s Unhinged Baby Tooth Tradition Has The Internet Rolling
What do you do with all those precious but slightly creepy little baby teeth you collect from your kids as the Tooth Fairy? Put them away in a drawer, throw them away, tuck them in the baby book? Well, the Linkhart family found an original solution, and it is a heirloom idea that is truly... one of a kind.
Alanis Morissette's Kids Have Started Listening To Her Music — And Her Reaction Is Priceless
It can drive parents absolutely nuts when their kids start listening to the same pop songs over and over again with no relief. But what happens when you happen to have made one of the most iconic albums of the 90s and your three kids won’t stop playing it? Alanis Morissette is dealing with this issue.
Dolly Parton Doesn't Want Attention For Her Philanthropy Work
Seriously, what’s not to love about Dolly Parton? Not only has the country star literally written thousands of songs, but she has used her celebrity and wealth to do everything from covering tuition for her Dollywood employees to investing her “I Will Always Love You” royalties into a Black community in Nashville. Parton received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham, and despite her long list of good deeds, she wants other people working to make this world less of a nightmare to get their time in the spotlight.
Girl Dad Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Shares His Unique Parenting Superpower
He may play a superhero on the big screen, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently very powerful in real life, too. When asked about his dad superpower, the Black Adam star — who has three daughters, Simone, 21, with ex-wife Dany Garcia, and Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, with wife Lauren Hashian — discussed his ability to fall for any and all kid-concocted pranks.
From The Confessional: Pregnancy Edition
No two people feel the same way about being pregnant. And one person can even have totally different feelings about two different pregnancies — or wildly varied thoughts and emotions over the course of just one. These pregnancy-related submissions to the Scary Mommy Confessional run the gamut from deep fear to overwhelming relief and excitement... and there’s even a little humor thrown in, too.
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's "Friends" while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
One Of Taylor Swift's New Songs Seems To Be About Miscarriage — And Fans Are Reacting
It’s like Christmas for millions of Taylor Swift fans around the world, as the pop star released her tenth studio album Midnights at midnight last night. And then, at 3 AM, she added a huge bonus: seven more brand new tracks that she’s calling the 3 AM Songs.
Kid Mercilessly Reviews His Mom’s Half Marathon Performance At School Share Time
Children are nothing but honest, and sometimes that honestly is about you and it’s shared with their entire fourth grade classroom. TikTok influencer Ashley Desanno shared the hilarious account of her nine-year-old son reviewing her performance in a half marathon — and it was so relatable, and a little bit gross, that the video quickly began trending.
Barbie: Epic Road Trip
Everyone loves a good road trip, and who could make it more fun for kids (of all ages) than Barbie? This month, the beloved franchise is getting its very first interactive special — and first Netflix original — in Barbie: Epic Road Trip. Not only does your family get to tag along as Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts hit the open road, but you also get to help decide to course of their journey, thanks to state-of-the-art technology.
Geena Davis Is "Really Grateful" She Waited Until Her 40s To Have Children
People are waiting until later in life to have kids. For the first time in history, the median age for motherhood in the United States just hit 30, while the average age of dads is also rising — up to 31 years in 2017. Though this is rather new...
Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Are Coparenting Better In Joint Statement Against Nanny
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have not had the smoothest split. In fact, it’s been a pretty bumpy road, with accusations of affairs, troubles with child custody, and an infamous moment when Sudeikis served Wilde legal papers related to the split while she was on stage promoting her new movie, Don’t Worry Darling.
