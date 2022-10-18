Read full article on original website
Related
'Face the Nation' focus groups of GOP, Democrat parents sound off on 'woke culture' overtaking US education
A CBS focus group of parents agreed that 'woke' school curriculums have become a main concern for them and will be a voting priority in the upcoming midterms.
Review: We Broke Ground on Our Metal Detecting Hobby With the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro
Table of Contents Is Metal Detecting a Good Hobby? What’s In the Box Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Features Using the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Here’s What We Found in Massachusetts Here’s What We Found in California The Verdict: Should You Buy the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro The older I get, the more dadly I become. It’s probably inevitable, and some of you reading this might be able to relate all too well. But one dadderism I’ve picked up in the last few years is the unusual fascination of metal detecting. Though I have no children, I thought I might fill that “void’ by asking for a...
abandonedspaces.com
The Deepest Man-Made Hole on Earth Was Permanently Sealed and Abandoned
In the midst of the Cold War between Russia and the United States, the two feuding countries fought for control over the space above the Earth. But another project is often overshadowed by the space race: the race to dig deeper than no human had gone before using massive boreholes.
Comments / 0