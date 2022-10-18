Read full article on original website
Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
The Giants rookie gave quite the quote when talking about the outside world’s perception of his team.
NFC East Week 7 Wrap-up: Perfect
Let's check in around the NFC East to see how every team did.
New York Jets fear Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s win
The New York Jets find themselves at a surprising 5-2 on the season. Unfortunately, they will now likely have to
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Packers Lose to Commanders, Season in Deep Trouble
The Green Bay Packers are used to playing into January. Unless there is drastic improvement, they might not be playing meaningful games in December. The Washington Commanders handed the Packers their third consecutive loss, 23-21, on Sunday at FedEx Field. As usual, Green Bay’s offense was terrible. As usual, Green Bay’s defense wilted in the second half.
Are Steelers on Verge of Roster Sellout?
PITTSBURGH -- Are the Pittsburgh Steelers one of the four teams who are on the verge of a roster sale?. Ahead of Wek 7's kickoff, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted that he's watching two to four teams this week who can fall to 2-5. Heading into the games, there are six teams who sit at 2-4, including the Steelers.
Cowboys vs. Lions Halftime: Sleepy Start for Dak Prescott & Offense
The Lions sleep tonight ... and so do the offenses in both Detroit and Dallas. The respective units of the Lions and Cowboys have engaged in a quiet half-hour at AT&T Stadium, where the visitors lead 6-3 after a touchdown-free first half. Michael Badgley field goals have sandwiched a single from Brett Maher, and Detroit's defense came up big when they forced a Noah Brown fumble on Dallas' final drive of the second quarter.
Cowboys vs. Lions: Dallas Fans Voted Among NFL’s ‘Most Annoying’? A Week 7 Showcase
The Dallas Cowboys have a low-profile game for today's Week 7 NFL meeting, a noon start against the Detroit Lions. And yet ... CBS is doing the game. "Low-profile,'' eh? Not to the network, which has No. 1 team Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the TV booth. And, we bet, not to the audience, which is hungry to see Dak Prescott's return from thumb surgery.
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 44-23 Win Over the 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs spotted the San Francisco 49ers 10 points on Sunday but in the end, it didn't even matter. Despite a slow start that featured a bad Patrick Mahomes interception, Kansas City's offense caught fire and ended up getting going in plenty of time to pull away from San Francisco. Combined with a few timely defensive plays and a 49ers offense that lacked the ability to complete a comeback, the Chiefs escaped with a 44-23 victory.
Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out vs. Chargers With Knee Injury
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - While fans hoped DK Metcalf was leaving the field on a medical cart for another bathroom break, the Seahawks unfortunately find themselves in a far crappier situation. Moments after failing to catch a second-down throw in the end zone from quarterback Geno Smith, Metcalf could be...
Odell Beckham Jr. New Team? Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Wants to Know
FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr.'s future? Inquiring minds - including the mind of Dez Bryant - want to know. OBJ this week offered a cryptic and emoji-filled response to Dez after the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver asking his fellow wideout fraternity buddy on Twitter if he is going to sign with either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday
NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies’ NLCS Game 3
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense. In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings. It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life...
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Atlanta Falcons 28-17
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lead the Falcons 28-17 at halftime. Cincinnati scored touchdowns their first four offensive possessions in the first half. The Bengals won the coin toss and opted to receive. They scored four plays later when Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard touchdown. Cincinnati never...
Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 60-Yard Touchdown Pass to Tyler Boyd, Bengals Lead Falcons 7-0
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have an early 7-0 lead over the Falcons after Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard touchdown on Cincinnati's first possession. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You...
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
