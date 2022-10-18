Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Zionsville student makes his own name on the field
Zionsville sophomore wide receiver Eugene Hilton is working to make his name known on and off the field.
WTHR
Operation Football: Playoffs kick off Friday night
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA football playoffs get started Friday night with a huge matchup in Hancock County. Defending Class 4A state champion Mt. Vernon hosts rival New Palestine in the first round of sectional play. The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 and beat the Marauders 42-6 on Sept....
readthereporter.com
Sheridan Shutout Special keeps rolling
SHERIDAN – The Sheridan victory train kept rolling Friday night at Bud Wright Stadium. The Class 1A No. 5 Blackhawks, fresh off a Hoosier Heartland Conference championship, started their quest for another title by taking on Union City in the first round of Sectional 45. Sheridan took care of business early, defeating the Indians 62-0 to advance to the semi-finals.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Football Season Is Over For Frankfort After Falling To Kokomo Friday Night
Frankfort (1-8) was defeated by the (8-1 )Kokomo Wildcats by the score of 70-6 Friday night at home in sectional play. Kokomo scored on almost every drive and their defense held Frankfort on passing and rushing the entire game. Be sure to listen to Don and Jamie on “Inside The...
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Solutions for fallen leaves
INDIANAPOLIS — All those pretty leaves are about to descend on your house and yard, leaving you to deal with them, hopefully before they're covered by snow. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some options to help you see grass again. "Some people are into raking and...
Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'
CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice." After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.
Indianapolis Recorder
New Palestine student disciplined for racist ‘monkey’ slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys” and beat on her chest.
AdWeek
Melissa Crash Named Morning Anchor at WTTV in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Melissa Crash has been named morning anchor at Indianapolis CBS affiliate WTTV. Crash has worked at the station as a weekend anchor...
WISH-TV
Above normal precipitation expected in Indiana this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Climate Prediction Center has released its 2022-23 winter weather outlook. For the third winter in a row, La Niña conditions are expected to develop, creating warmer than normal temperatures in the southern United States and wetter than normal in the Great Lakes. The meteorological...
WATCH: Indianapolis Zoo tiger cub follows boy in inflatable T-rex costume
INDIANAPOLIS — Who knew tiger cubs liked T-rexes so much?. 13News viewer Terah Pfeffer shared an adorable video of her family attending ZooBoo at the Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday, Oct. 20. Terah's 11-year-old son, Robert, wore an inflatable T-rex costume for the occasion, which garnered immediate attention from one...
cbs4indy.com
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow?. The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs...
Jeff Dunham launching comedy tour in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.) Ventriloquist and standup comedian Jeff Dunham announced the launch of his 2022-2023 "Still Not Canceled" North American tour, which begins in Indianapolis. Dunham will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 28....
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Zionsville school board who stated that “all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
indianapublicradio.org
Police in Madison County are adding license plate cameras. They join more than 100 agencies in Indiana
Police agencies in Madison County are the latest to announce they are adding license plate reader cameras to their line-up of crime-fighting tools. As IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports, they join more than 100 agencies in Indiana using the same technology. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger says the new cameras...
Comments / 0