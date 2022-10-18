ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Centre Daily

Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

NFC East Week 7 Wrap-up: Perfect

View the original article to see embedded media. That's the only way to describe the outcome of the Week 7 action in the NFC East, as the Giants, Cowboys, and Commanders all won their respective games (the undefeated Eagles had a Week 7 bye). That's right, the "NFC Least" is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Centre Daily

Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Jets Fear Breece Hall Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury in Win Over Broncos

The Jets stepped up in the fourth quarter on Sunday, securing their fourth win in a row. New York's hard-fought victory over the Broncos came at a cost, though. Rookie running back Breece Hall was ruled out in the first half with a knee injury, needing to be helped off the field after a short run in the second quarter.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Seahawks Lose DK Metcalf but Hold Lead Over Chargers at Half

A chaotic first half has come to a close at SoFi Stadium, with the Seattle Seahawks leading the Los Angeles Chargers 24-14. Perhaps the biggest storyline from the opening 30 minutes is the Seahawks' loss of star receiver DK Metcalf, who was ruled out late in the first quarter with a knee injury after being carted off.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET - Grab $1000 Bonus for Steelers-Dolphins Sunday Night Football

PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Falcons Fight Back, Trail Bengals at Halftime in High-Scoring Game

The Atlanta Falcons were riding high after a dominant 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week but were met with an instant reality check in the first half of Sunday's road contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Already down cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder) and Dee Alford (hamstring), the Falcons...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Matchup Against Falcons

CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are going to beat the Falcons on Sunday and improve to 4-3, they're going to have to do it without key pieces on defense. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) is officially inactive. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) is also out. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan...
CINCINNATI, OH
College Football HQ

Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday

NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
Centre Daily

Watch: Aaron Jones’ Can’t-Miss Touchdown

View the original article to see embedded media. Aaron Jones scored the Green Bay Packers’ first touchdown on Sunday. He scored their last, too. In between, they did next to nothing offensively in a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With the Packers trailing 23-14 in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. Lions Halftime: Sleepy Start for Dak Prescott & Offense

The Lions sleep tonight ... and so do the offenses in both Detroit and Dallas. The respective units of the Lions and Cowboys have engaged in a quiet half-hour at AT&T Stadium, where the visitors lead 6-3 after a touchdown-free first half. Michael Badgley field goals have sandwiched a single from Brett Maher, and Detroit's defense came up big when they forced a Noah Brown fumble on Dallas' final drive of the second quarter.
DALLAS, TX

