New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Centre Daily
Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
Centre Daily
NFC East Week 7 Wrap-up: Perfect
View the original article to see embedded media. That's the only way to describe the outcome of the Week 7 action in the NFC East, as the Giants, Cowboys, and Commanders all won their respective games (the undefeated Eagles had a Week 7 bye). That's right, the "NFC Least" is...
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Blunt Message to Those Who Doubt the Giants
The Giants rookie gave quite the quote when talking about the outside world’s perception of his team.
Centre Daily
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Centre Daily
Jets Fear Breece Hall Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury in Win Over Broncos
The Jets stepped up in the fourth quarter on Sunday, securing their fourth win in a row. New York's hard-fought victory over the Broncos came at a cost, though. Rookie running back Breece Hall was ruled out in the first half with a knee injury, needing to be helped off the field after a short run in the second quarter.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Lose DK Metcalf but Hold Lead Over Chargers at Half
A chaotic first half has come to a close at SoFi Stadium, with the Seattle Seahawks leading the Los Angeles Chargers 24-14. Perhaps the biggest storyline from the opening 30 minutes is the Seahawks' loss of star receiver DK Metcalf, who was ruled out late in the first quarter with a knee injury after being carted off.
Centre Daily
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
Centre Daily
Centre Daily
Halftime Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Start Fast, Lead Atlanta Falcons 28-17
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lead the Falcons 28-17 at halftime. Cincinnati scored touchdowns their first four offensive possessions in the first half. The Bengals won the coin toss and opted to receive. They scored four plays later when Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd for a 60-yard touchdown. Cincinnati never...
Centre Daily
Falcons Fight Back, Trail Bengals at Halftime in High-Scoring Game
The Atlanta Falcons were riding high after a dominant 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers last week but were met with an instant reality check in the first half of Sunday's road contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Already down cornerback Casey Hayward (shoulder) and Dee Alford (hamstring), the Falcons...
Centre Daily
Late Surge and Better Defense, Not Enough to Overcome Browns Self-Inflicted Wounds Against Ravens
View the original article to see embedded media. During a week of preparation filled with questions about player commitment on defense, the Cleveland Browns got a substantially better effort on that side of the ball, but still fell short against the Baltimore Ravens, losing 23-20, dropping to 2-5 on the season.
Centre Daily
Detroit Lions’ Week 7 Inactive List
The Detroit Lions are seeking to secure their first road victory of the 2022 season. In his tenure as head coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to take his team on the road and secure a victory. Last season, following the bye week, Campbell and Co. were able...
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Lions: Dallas Fans Voted Among NFL’s ‘Most Annoying’? A Week 7 Showcase
The Dallas Cowboys have a low-profile game for today's Week 7 NFL meeting, a noon start against the Detroit Lions. And yet ... CBS is doing the game. "Low-profile,'' eh? Not to the network, which has No. 1 team Jim Nantz and Tony Romo in the TV booth. And, we bet, not to the audience, which is hungry to see Dak Prescott's return from thumb surgery.
Centre Daily
Walk-Off Thoughts Following Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-17 Win Over Atlanta Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 on Sunday to improve to 4-3 on the season. Cincinnati never trailed in the victory. Here are my walk-off thoughts following a dominant performance by the home team:. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our...
Centre Daily
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday’s Matchup Against Falcons
CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are going to beat the Falcons on Sunday and improve to 4-3, they're going to have to do it without key pieces on defense. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (shoulder) is officially inactive. Defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) is also out. Wide receiver Stanley Morgan...
Football games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for Sunday
NFL games on TV today: Your Week 7 schedule for SundayFootball Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule. All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI ...
Centre Daily
Watch: Aaron Jones’ Can’t-Miss Touchdown
View the original article to see embedded media. Aaron Jones scored the Green Bay Packers’ first touchdown on Sunday. He scored their last, too. In between, they did next to nothing offensively in a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With the Packers trailing 23-14 in the...
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Lions Halftime: Sleepy Start for Dak Prescott & Offense
The Lions sleep tonight ... and so do the offenses in both Detroit and Dallas. The respective units of the Lions and Cowboys have engaged in a quiet half-hour at AT&T Stadium, where the visitors lead 6-3 after a touchdown-free first half. Michael Badgley field goals have sandwiched a single from Brett Maher, and Detroit's defense came up big when they forced a Noah Brown fumble on Dallas' final drive of the second quarter.
Centre Daily
Commanders Rally Behind Backup QB Taylor Heinicke, Upset Aaron Rodgers’ Packers
The Washington Commanders (3-4) are sending their fans home happy after a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-4) Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. However, it didn't look like the Commanders would pull it out after trailing 14-3 early in the second quarter. Taylor Heinicke, starting for the injured...
