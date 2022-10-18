We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL likes to feature top franchises on Sunday Night Football, which is why it placed Pittsburgh and Miami in this primetime spot in Week 7. This game can also deliver potentially big profits to new customers who sign up with BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which will provide them with a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO