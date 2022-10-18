Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes
Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
NBC Washington
Man Dead After Targeted Shooting Outside Nationals Park
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Nationals Park, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, the D.C. police tweeted. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Commander Tasha Bryant said in a tweeted video.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in Northeast Apartment Fatal Shooting
A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., authorities say. Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Eric King inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
WJLA
Shots rang out near Nats Park on Sunday; man found dead inside vehicle: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead from gunshots inside his vehicle near Nationals Park on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street Southeast, MPD said. Officers were called to the...
WUSA
Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
popville.com
Shooting in Navy Yard around 12:45pm, Multiple Shots Fired Reported
From MPD: “Shooting Investigation in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE. No lookout. “15 or so gun shots in Navy Yard on the intersection of Van St SE and N St. You could hear a car peel out immediately after. Large police presence now.”. “heard about 8-10...
Third Man Apprehended For Murder Of 30-Year-Old Maryland Man In DC, Police Announce
Authorities announced a third arrest in connection to the 2020 murder of a Maryland man in Washington, DC. Steven Washington, 23, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the fatal shooting of Greenbelt resident Nurudeen Thomas, 30, in July 2020. In...
WTOP
Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at northern Virginia base
The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.
fox5dc.com
Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault
Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
fox5dc.com
Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week. Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.
NBC Washington
Police Respond to Fatal Crash in Montgomery County
A fatal crash resulted in a death near Midcounty Hwy. and Miller Fall Rd. in Montgomery County on Saturday night, police said. Authorities responded to reports of a struck pedestrian in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found a 39-year-old man in the roadway, according to a Montgomery County Department of Police statement.
fox5dc.com
Woman claims suspect threw 'gallon of urine' on her in downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been arrested after a woman reported a gallon of urine was thrown on her as she was walking in downtown D.C., police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of K Street NW around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in reference to an assault.
fox5dc.com
Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out
WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
Video showing DC police using ‘excessive force’ outrages community leaders
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many people are outraged over a video showing possible excessive use of force by D.C. police. The incident happened Thursday in Southeast after police were called around to the 3400 block of Stanton Road around 9:30 p.m. for sounds of gunfire. The video shows officers appearing to get physical with […]
fox5dc.com
Contee says 'significant progress' being made in brutal DC Metrobus attack investigation
WASHINGTON - D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said "significant progress" is being made in the investigation into a brutal attack on a woman onboard a D.C. Metrobus. In an interview with FOX 5 Friday, Contee said D.C. Police are working closely with Metro Transit Police investigators and "hope to bring that matter to closure sooner rather than later."
