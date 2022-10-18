ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Maryland Crashes

Two pedestrians are dead after separate crashes in Maryland Saturday, authorities say. In Prince George’s County, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at Martin Luther King Junior Highway and Sheriff Road at about 8:10 p.m. At the scene, a man was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, according to the Prince George’s County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man shot, injured in Southeast DC, investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A shooting investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man walked into a fire station suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department says a man walked into the DC Fire Engine 32 station, located on Irving Street Southeast, with a gunshot wound to his arm. Authorities say he was conscious and breathing when he arrived.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Dead After Targeted Shooting Outside Nationals Park

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Nationals Park, authorities say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street at about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, the D.C. police tweeted. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Commander Tasha Bryant said in a tweeted video.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in Northeast Apartment Fatal Shooting

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment in Northeast Washington, D.C., authorities say. Police were called to a shooting at the Jetu Apartments, located at the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found 28-year-old Eric King inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Police charge 22-year-old with murder in fatal Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have charged a 22-year-old man with murder for his involvement in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, October 11. Police claim the shooting took place in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. Around 5:31 a.m., officers responded to the above location...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police identify man killed in District Heights shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in District Heights. Responding officers found Kenneth Morris III, 28, of Capitol Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when responding to the shooting near the intersection of Walters Lane and Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Two adults arrested for Metrobus assault

Two adults have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Metrobus. WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke shared the news via Twitter Friday night, thanking Metro Transit Police and D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Pit bull shot during burglary in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a pit bull was shot during a burglary in southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The burglary was reported around 1:30 a.m. when officers responded to 1800 block of 23rd Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found a home with a window screen...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect On The Loose In Following Murder At District Heights Gas Station: Police

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating whoever is responsible for the murder of a 28-year-old man this week. Capitol Heights resident Kenneth Morris III was found by members of the Prince George's County Police Department shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at a gas station in the 3200 block of Walters Lane in District Heights, according to officials.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

Police Respond to Fatal Crash in Montgomery County

A fatal crash resulted in a death near Midcounty Hwy. and Miller Fall Rd. in Montgomery County on Saturday night, police said. Authorities responded to reports of a struck pedestrian in the area of Midcounty Highway and Miller Fall Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, police found a 39-year-old man in the roadway, according to a Montgomery County Department of Police statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Security guard who spotted accused armed rapist at Safeway speaks out

WASHINGTON - Authorities have revealed new details pertaining to the arrest of the man accused of raping a woman in a Vienna hotel earlier this month. FOX 5 has learned the suspect wasn't identified until two weeks after the alleged incident took place. Patrick Locke is now in police custody...
VIENNA, VA

