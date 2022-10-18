ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool without forward Diogo Jota through calf injury

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been added to the injury list ahead of the visit of West Ham.

The Portugal international is out for a number of months with a calf problem.

Centre-backs Joel Matip (calf) and Ibrahima Konate (muscle) and forward Luis Diaz (knee) are still absent, but Trent Alexander-Arnold should be fit enough to start after coming off the bench at the weekend after an ankle injury.

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns heading to Anfield.

With both Kurt Zouma (illness) and Craig Dawson (thigh) both doubts, Hammers boss David Moyes could be short in defence.

Forward Maxwel Cornet (calf) and defender Nayef Aguerd (ankle) are definite absentees.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Nunez, Kelleher, Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Kehrer, Fornals, Paqueta, Soucek, Rice, Scamacca, Bowen, Areola, Johnson, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Downes, Antonio, Benrahma.

Related
newschain

Newcastle break into top four with superb statement victory at Tottenham

First-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron sent Newcastle into the Premier League’s top four with a superb 2-1 win at Tottenham. It was arguably the Magpies’ best result under Eddie Howe, with this victory making it four wins in five games for the north-east club, who ultimately hold long-term aspirations of being Champions League regulars.
newschain

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Newcastle muscled their way into the Premier League’s top four as an eventful weekend drew to a close. Eddie Howe’s Magpies won for the fourth time in five outings to climb into the Champions League places as Leicester, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all made significant moves in the developing battle at the other end of the table.
newschain

Nikita Parris keeps Manchester United level with Arsenal in tight WSL title race

Nikita Parris’ deft header ensured Manchester United remain locked together with Arsenal at the top of the Women’s Super League. The 28-year-old glanced home Katie Zelem’s first-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory at lowly Leicester, although England international team-mate Mary Earps had to make two important second-half interventions to deny the hosts a way back into the game at the King Power Stadium.
newschain

Declan Rice relishing Ryan Fredericks reunion when West Ham host Bournemouth

Declan Rice is relishing coming up against former team-mate Ryan Fredericks when West Ham face Bournemouth on Monday evening. Fredericks spent four years with the Hammers and made 15 appearances in all competitions for the club last season, making a notable contribution to the run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.
newschain

Gary O’Neil targets return to form when Bournemouth visit West Ham

Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil is ready to continue defying expectations on the road at West Ham on Monday night. Since replacing Scott Parker in late August, O’Neil has presided over one win and two draws away from home as part of a six-match unbeaten run that came to an end with Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat against Southampton.
newschain

‘Board and I are unified completely’ – Jesse Marsch after Leeds’ loss to Fulham

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch insisted he still had the board’s full backing after a 3-2 home defeat to Fulham left his side in the Premier League relegation zone. Rodrigo headed the hosts in front at Elland Road, but they were pegged back by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header and came unstuck after the break, conceding late goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian.
newschain

Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi goal sinks former club

Nottingham Forest ended their 10-game winless streak in style as Taiwo Awoniyi returned to haunt former club Liverpool and stop their Premier League revival. Awoniyi was on the books at Anfield for six years without ever playing for them, but showed Jurgen Klopp what he was all about, securing a famous 1-0 win that lifts Forest off the bottom of the table after his second-half goal.
newschain

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...
newschain

Aston Villa start life after Steven Gerrard with big win over Brentford

Aston Villa made a resounding start to life after Steven Gerrard as a 15-minute blitz paved the way for a 4-0 win over Brentford at Villa Park. Gerrard was fired late on Thursday night following the 3-0 defeat at Fulham, with first-team coach Aaron Danks thrust into caretaker charge and he got the perfect response from the Villa players as they ran riot in the opening quarter of an hour.
newschain

Manuel Akanji sees no end to Erling Haaland goalscoring after Brighton double

Manuel Akanji expects the goals to keep on flowing from Erling Haaland after the Norwegian grabbed another two in Manchester City’s victory over Brighton on Saturday. Haaland bounced back from a rare off-day in City’s defeat at Liverpool last week to set the Premier League champions up for a 3-1 win with a first-half double at the Etihad Stadium.
newschain

Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.
newschain

Aaron Danks happy to keep moving Aston Villa forward after Steven Gerrard exit

Aaron Danks is prepared to lead Aston Villa for as long as he is asked to after his memorable first game in temporary charge following Steven Gerrard’s sacking. Danks was handed the caretaker reins at Villa Park after Gerrard was fired on Thursday night and enjoyed the dream start as his side romped to a 4-0 win against hapless Brentford.
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
