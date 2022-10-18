Read full article on original website
First ever ‘Argo Monster Mash’ to be held on Oct. 29
From The Tribune staff reports ARGO — The City of Argo will be hosting its first ever Monster Mash Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4-6 p.m. The event will be free to the public and held at the Argo City Park, located at 100 Blackjack Road, Trussville, AL 35173. “We are very excited […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Jiffy Lube celebrates new store in Trussville with free oil changes, discounts on other services
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jiffy Lube is bringing convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance to Trussville with the recent opening of a new service center. To celebrate, Jiffy Lube invites the community to 1106 N Chalkville Road in Trussville for a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 – 22, […]
Toys for Tots Event & Charity Ride comes to Springville
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Smokehouse Burgers and BBQ and Misfits Motorcycle Club is presenting a Toys for Tots Event and Charity Ride on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. Registration for the event will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and it’s $20 per bike and $5 per rider. The […]
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways. Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
Trussville council to consider changes in Trussville Springs
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council is considering approving a change in the original Trussville Springs Master Plan during the next council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The City Council approved the original plan around 2007. Initially, the developer went to P&Z with requested changes, and the board “determined that continued changes, […]
Christmas Open House featuring University Pickers, The Local Collection Stores
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — With Christmas just around the corner, the deals are beginning at The Outlet Shops of Grand River with a Christmas Open House scheduled for Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6, featuring University Pickers and The Local Collection stores. Christmas kickoff to shopping has never been this much […]
Irondale Chamber presents checks to local schools at October luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) presented checks to two local schools at its Oct. 13, 2022, luncheon. Representatives from Shades Valley High School and Jefferson Christian Academy were present to receive the donations from the Chamber. “The Chamber believes it’s important to support our schools,” GICC Board President Sheila […]
Sean of the South: Oak Mountain State Park
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pelham, Alabama. The year was 1927. Coolidge was president. Gas was 21 cents per gallon. Beer was illegal. It was a pivotal year in this country. Maybe the most pivotal ever. Charles Lindberg crossed Atlantic. A guy named Philo T. Farnsworth transmitted the first electronic TV image. […]
Threat made at Jefferson County high school inspired by Netflix show ‘The Jeffery Dahmer Story’
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department is investigating threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) by a student who was allegedly inspired by the Netflix show “The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” According to Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush, a ninth-grade student said he was “going to be like Dahmer and kill […]
Birmingham to open warming station on Tuesday and Wednesday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother […]
Local veteran discusses ‘veterans park’ proposal with Pinson City Council
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Lifelong Pinson resident, business owner and veteran Scott Ragsdale addressed the Pinson City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 18, concerning his plans for a newly constructed veterans park near the entrance to Bicentennial Park. “We’re one of the very few cities that doesn’t have a park or an area […]
Ragland Police Department’s K9 Smoke to get donation of body armor
From The Tribune staff reports RAGLAND — Ragland Police Department’s K9 Smoke will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Smoke’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Delivery is […]
Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
OPINION: Regional business leaders should demand reforms to Birmingham Water Works Board
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco I do not think it is much of a stretch to say that the average residential ratepayer of the Birmingham Water Works Board does not have much confidence in the organization. Obviously, the years-long bungling of billing by the Board has been front and center. […]
Obituary: Helen Jackson (August 26, 1937 ~ October 16, 2022)
Helen M. Jackson, 85, of Ashville, took her Heavenly flight to her home in Heaven to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 16, 2022. She passed at her home in Shoal Creek Valley, surrounded by her family and caregivers. She was born on August 26, 1937, to G.W. and Pearl […]
Fatal crash in Leeds claims life of Mississippi man
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Mississippi man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Leeds on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, sustained injuries from a motor vehicle accident. The Leeds Police Department (LPD) stated Arnold was […]
13-year-old wounded in Center Point drive-by shooting
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A 13-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Center Point on Sunday, October 23, at approximately 3:40 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest in Center Point. […]
Three defendants charged in separate, unrelated gun, drug cases
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury indicted three individuals last month in Northwest Alabama on gun and drug charges. Federal indictments have been unsealed charging three defendants in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent […]
5-year-old found unresponsive in Embassy Suites pool in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive at the bottom of the Embassy Suites pool in Birmingham on Saturday, October 15, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jamir Ali Shabazz-Hawkins, 5, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive at the bottom of a hotel pool at […]
