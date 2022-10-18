ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Jiffy Lube celebrates new store in Trussville with free oil changes, discounts on other services

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jiffy Lube is bringing convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance to Trussville with the recent opening of a new service center. To celebrate, Jiffy Lube invites the community to 1106 N Chalkville Road in Trussville for a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 – 22, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways.  Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Trussville council to consider changes in Trussville Springs

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council is considering approving a change in the original Trussville Springs Master Plan during the next council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The City Council approved the original plan around 2007. Initially, the developer went to P&Z with requested changes, and the board “determined that continued changes, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Irondale Chamber presents checks to local schools at October luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) presented checks to two local schools at its Oct. 13, 2022, luncheon. Representatives from Shades Valley High School and Jefferson Christian Academy were present to receive the donations from the Chamber. “The Chamber believes it’s important to support our schools,” GICC Board President Sheila […]
IRONDALE, AL
Sean of the South: Oak Mountain State Park

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pelham, Alabama. The year was 1927. Coolidge was president. Gas was 21 cents per gallon. Beer was illegal. It was a pivotal year in this country. Maybe the most pivotal ever. Charles Lindberg crossed Atlantic. A guy named Philo T. Farnsworth transmitted the first electronic TV image. […]
PELHAM, AL
Threat made at Jefferson County high school inspired by Netflix show ‘The Jeffery Dahmer Story’

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department is investigating threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) by a student who was allegedly inspired by the Netflix show “The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” According to Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush, a ninth-grade student said he was “going to be like Dahmer and kill […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Birmingham to open warming station on Tuesday and Wednesday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19.  Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Fatal crash in Leeds claims life of Mississippi man

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — A Mississippi man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Leeds on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, William Edward Arnold, 40, of Saltillo, Mississippi, sustained injuries from a motor vehicle accident. The Leeds Police Department (LPD) stated Arnold was […]
LEEDS, AL
13-year-old wounded in Center Point drive-by shooting

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A 13-year-old was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Center Point on Sunday, October 23, at approximately 3:40 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest in Center Point. […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Three defendants charged in separate, unrelated gun, drug cases

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal grand jury indicted three individuals last month in Northwest Alabama on gun and drug charges. Federal indictments have been unsealed charging three defendants in separate and unrelated gun and drug cases, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
