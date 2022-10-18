ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

By Alexander Clarkson
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 152

martial kelojou
5d ago

It actually showed that everyone should mind their business.. $40 billions dollar 💵 of hard earned Americans taxpayers money to Ukraine when we needs everything here is the real problem. Take care of home first and stop talking about a pseudo democracy in Ukraine. it's not true

Reply(34)
36
Johnny Winford
5d ago

what the hell has area 51 been working on all these years? we got to have something that's awesome. or was that just a tax write off

Reply(11)
12
Shane Edwards
4d ago

Candidly, like Trump or not, his beliefs and warnings to NATO over their lack of investment into their own security, was spot on. They see the light now!

Reply
9
Related
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
Newsweek

U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND

As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
The Conversation U.S.

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies

Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy