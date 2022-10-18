Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

Read full article on original website
martial kelojou
5d ago
It actually showed that everyone should mind their business.. $40 billions dollar 💵 of hard earned Americans taxpayers money to Ukraine when we needs everything here is the real problem. Take care of home first and stop talking about a pseudo democracy in Ukraine. it's not true
Johnny Winford
5d ago
what the hell has area 51 been working on all these years? we got to have something that's awesome. or was that just a tax write off
Shane Edwards
4d ago
Candidly, like Trump or not, his beliefs and warnings to NATO over their lack of investment into their own security, was spot on. They see the light now!
Putin's nuclear threats are pushing people like Trump and Elon Musk to press for a Ukraine peace deal. A nuclear expert warns that's 'dangerous.'
Growing fear of nuclear war has prompted calls for an immediate settlement to end the war in Ukraine. But abandoning support for Ukraine now could spur Russia and others to make more nuclear threats. "Just giving in at this point would actually be dangerous," nuclear expert Pavel Podvig told Insider.
THOUSANDS of Russian soldiers 'have already called Ukrainian hotline set up to let them surrender'
Thousands of Russian soldiers have already called a Ukrainian hotline to surrender in a fresh humiliation for Putin's bedraggled army, officials have said. Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence, said that in just a few weeks some 2,000 people have called the 'I Want To Live' hotline in order to give themselves up.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Ukraine news latest: Humiliation for Putin as Russian fighter jet hits apartment block near Ukrainian border killing 13
VLADIMIR Putin has suffered fresh humiliation after a Russian fighter-bomber plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern Russian town of Yeysk killing 13, officials say. The Russian Su-34 jet was on a training flight, when the two pilots ejected before it hit the building causing a huge inferno...
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'
After floating a peace plan to end the Ukraine war Elon Musk has of late been talking about the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday.
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
New poll signals Americans are growing tired of support for Ukraine without diplomacy as the war against Russia drags on
A new poll suggests Americans are growing weary as the US supports Ukraine in its war against Russia. The poll found that a majority of Americans want the US to pursue diplomatic negotiations to end the war ASAP. The poll also showed that many Americans are concerned about the financial...
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Shoots Down An Entire Russian Platoon In 1 Minute, Soldier Reveals
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully shot down an entire Russian military unit in one minute amid its counteroffensive operation on the eastern front, according to a soldier who survived the attack. In a new video posted Sunday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), a Russian soldier, whose...
U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND
As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies
Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.
