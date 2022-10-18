New study to guide city policies for minority, women-owned business hiring practices

Toledo does a good job when it comes to hiring minority and women-owned businesses, but there is room to improve.

A disparity study commissioned last year by the city of Toledo has found that overall the city does well when it comes to providing equal access to public contracts in the marketplace in Toledo, but more could be done to improve the process.

A news conference announcing the completion of the study took place Tuesday morning at One Government Center.

“We are excited because it’s the inaugural disparity study,” said Lacy DeBerry III, director of the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, which oversaw the study on behalf of the city. “It’s never been done before, and that always lends excitement around the community, as it’s been much anticipated.”

The study cost $350,000 and was conducted by Griffin & Strong, P.C., an Atlanta-based law and public policy research firm.

Research for it involved contacting potential business owners to discuss the bidding process as well as legal and statistical analyses, examinations of policies and procedures, and interviews with city staff. Results of the study provide a benchmark, which city leaders will utilize to set new policies, Mr. DeBerry said.

“What people may have thought, speculated, or was urban legend, now we can sort out and hear the facts. We can put any assumptions to rest,” Mr. DeBerry said.

The study has resulted in 12 recommendations to the city, some of which the city has already begun implementing, such as hiring additional staff to accommodate the new programming and developing an economic development loan program, which will offer access to capital, said Michele Jenkins of Griffin & Strong who served as senior director of the study. In addition to those actions, the practice of “unbundling” bids allows smaller businesses to compete with larger firms.

“Instead of having big contracts, it’s trying to see those places where you can unbundle so particularly small businesses can participate in procurement processes,” Ms. Jenkins said.

The study also recommends implementing a small business shelter program, which would create a threshold of contracts under which only small businesses can bid, which would also eliminate that competitive disadvantage, she said.

“That was one of the complaints we heard over and over again from firms, is that there was a difficulty in bidding from small businesses against large businesses, who they felt they could not compete with,” Ms. Jenkins said.

The study is necessary in order to legally determine to “a degree of statistical certainty” that there is disparity, said Stephen Francis, a Columbus-based attorney who is working with Toledo officials in regard to this initiative.

“There is a legal foundation to the study that gives the city legal authority to implement ordinances to try to remedy the disparity over time,” Mr. Francis said.

Councilman Tiffany Whitman is committed to implementing the recommendations from the study, which she says will “not be put on the shelf” and will be helpful to the community for many reasons, including the creation of a diversified workforce.

“We want to make sure that anyone doing business with the city, whether you are a small business or a minority own business, that we have processes that are efficient and equitable,” Ms. Whitman said. “We need the political will to make sure that we move the needle.”

Overall, the study is a good tool the city can utilize to help ensure a fair process going forward, said councilman George Sarantou who supported moving forward with the study.

“It is important for government to reach out and make sure that we have a fair bidding operation and that people that offer services have an opportunity to bid on their services and what they can do for the city,” he said.

Toledo City Council will meet Tuesday afternoon to begin a public discussion on the initiative, in anticipation of an action plan, which should be completed in March, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

“This is important work and there are a lot of leaders in the community interested in this work who want to see it succeed,” the mayor said.