ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

New study to guide city policies for minority, women-owned business hiring practices

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krRp3_0idWQnyn00

Toledo does a good job when it comes to hiring minority and women-owned businesses, but there is room to improve.

A disparity study commissioned last year by the city of Toledo has found that overall the city does well when it comes to providing equal access to public contracts in the marketplace in Toledo, but more could be done to improve the process.

A news conference announcing the completion of the study took place Tuesday morning at One Government Center.

“We are excited because it’s the inaugural disparity study,” said Lacy DeBerry III, director of the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, which oversaw the study on behalf of the city. “It’s never been done before, and that always lends excitement around the community, as it’s been much anticipated.”

The study cost $350,000 and was conducted by Griffin & Strong, P.C., an Atlanta-based law and public policy research firm.

Research for it involved contacting potential business owners to discuss the bidding process as well as legal and statistical analyses, examinations of policies and procedures, and interviews with city staff. Results of the study provide a benchmark, which city leaders will utilize to set new policies, Mr. DeBerry said.

“What people may have thought, speculated, or was urban legend, now we can sort out and hear the facts. We can put any assumptions to rest,” Mr. DeBerry said.

The study has resulted in 12 recommendations to the city, some of which the city has already begun implementing, such as hiring additional staff to accommodate the new programming and developing an economic development loan program, which will offer access to capital, said Michele Jenkins of Griffin & Strong who served as senior director of the study. In addition to those actions, the practice of “unbundling” bids allows smaller businesses to compete with larger firms.

“Instead of having big contracts, it’s trying to see those places where you can unbundle so particularly small businesses can participate in procurement processes,” Ms. Jenkins said.

The study also recommends implementing a small business shelter program, which would create a threshold of contracts under which only small businesses can bid, which would also eliminate that competitive disadvantage, she said.

“That was one of the complaints we heard over and over again from firms, is that there was a difficulty in bidding from small businesses against large businesses, who they felt they could not compete with,” Ms. Jenkins said.

The study is necessary in order to legally determine to “a degree of statistical certainty” that there is disparity, said Stephen Francis, a Columbus-based attorney who is working with Toledo officials in regard to this initiative.

“There is a legal foundation to the study that gives the city legal authority to implement ordinances to try to remedy the disparity over time,” Mr. Francis said.

Councilman Tiffany Whitman is committed to implementing the recommendations from the study, which she says will “not be put on the shelf” and will be helpful to the community for many reasons, including the creation of a diversified workforce.

“We want to make sure that anyone doing business with the city, whether you are a small business or a minority own business, that we have processes that are efficient and equitable,” Ms. Whitman said. “We need the political will to make sure that we move the needle.”

Overall, the study is a good tool the city can utilize to help ensure a fair process going forward, said councilman George Sarantou who supported moving forward with the study.

“It is important for government to reach out and make sure that we have a fair bidding operation and that people that offer services have an opportunity to bid on their services and what they can do for the city,” he said.

Toledo City Council will meet Tuesday afternoon to begin a public discussion on the initiative, in anticipation of an action plan, which should be completed in March, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

“This is important work and there are a lot of leaders in the community interested in this work who want to see it succeed,” the mayor said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Public Service Director, Paul Rasmusson, is resigning. Rasmusson, who has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years, submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on Oct. 13. “After significant reflection, I have decided to resign from my...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo, Lucas County launch new campaign to recruit more landlords

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, Lucas County and Lucas Metropolitan Housing is launching a new campaign to recruit more landlords. LMH says this is the first campaign in its 89-year history and is being launched as an effort to help solve Toledo’s affordable housing crisis. The campaign’s goal is to support LMH’s current Housing Choice Voucher Program landlords as well as to spur more participation by Lucas County landlords in the HVC Program.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

Downtown public restrooms to be open by spring 2023

Bowling Green officials flushed out the plan for downtown restrooms for the public Monday evening. “Downtown bathrooms are on the way,” City Council President Mark Hollenbaugh announced. City Council voted unanimously to authorize Director of Public Services Joe Fawcett to advertise for bids and enter into a contract for...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

HSP to hold Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week donation drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To kick off National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, the Homeless Services Partnership is holding the second “Fill the Truck” donation drive next month. HSP says the event helps to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless and food-challenged residents of Lucas County....
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022

The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Genoa Retirement Village resident “Lives a Dream”

Genoa Retirement Village long-term resident Deb Bowersox was living the dream Sept. 30 as she got a special surprise – a chance to hit the road, enjoy the sunshine and cruise familiar streets of her hometown. The 62-year-old, who was an avid motorcyclist with her husband, hasn’t been able...
GENOA, OH
WTOL 11

42 arrested in Lucas County domestic violence round-up

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Forty-two people were arrested on outstanding warrants for domestic violence in Lucas County, completing the 2022 domestic violence round-up on Wednesday. Six of those 42 warrants were felony domestic violence charges and the other 36 warrants were misdemeanor domestic violence charges. According to the Lucas...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Holiday Parade offers ‘parklet experience’ up for bid

The Parklet Project and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have announced a new opportunity to support the 67th Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade set for Nov. 19. Ohio Logistics, Don Rose Auction and Realty, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Flatlands Coffee, Grounds for Thought, Juniper...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo residents voice concerns over weekend violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With multiple shootings over the weekend in the City of Toledo, some residents are saying they don’t feel safe in their own homes. A shooting on Upton Avenue, on Saturday, killed 30-year-old Travis Glenn when bullets came through the walls of his home. ”We heard...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-20-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Columbia Gas says expect to pay more to heat your home this winter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Everything seems to cost more these days, including groceries, gas, and mortgages so it’s no surprise that utility bills could go up too. As the cold weather starts to roll in, you may want to think twice about turning up the heat too much. “Across...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia

TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 10-20-22

10/12/2022 Shari L Dougherty to Haley N Goetz and Jacob R Fejes, 21255 State Route 579, $155,000. 10/10/2022 Jeffrey A Adams (Trustee) to North Coast Zoological LLC, 0 Little Portage East, $250,000. Carroll Township. 10/11/2022 Pamela J Franks to Daniel W and Cynthia M Lander, 6375 North Fourth Street, $79,900.
ELMORE, OH
huroninsider.com

Overdose spike alert issued for Erie County

SANDUSKY – The Erie County Health Department has issued an Overdose Spike Alert has been issued for Erie County. Over the weekend, there were three overdoses in the city of Sandusky. The Health Department is asking people to be aware of suspected Fentanyl in substances such as counterfeit pills,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy