Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White to Headline iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego 2023

By Michele Amabile Angermiller
 2 days ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers , Muse , Jack White , Fall Out Boy and Phoenix are among the acts set to perform at the sixth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego event, scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Also on the bill: Chvrches, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn.

Alter Ego showcases artists in heavy rotation on iHeartRadio ALT 98.7. The lineup was revealed by morning host Woody on his Tuesday show. “After last year’s show I was pretty sure there was no getting better than that, but I was wrong,” said Woody. “With a line-up like this, how do you decide who goes on when? I’m glad that’s not my job! I’ll just be over here hosting.”

“I’m not sure the Kia Forum is ready for this lineup,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Alternative and Rock’s biggest names come together for what will be an unforgettable night. Our annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO is the best way to kick off a new year and we’re still pinching ourselves that all these amazing artists agreed to do it!”

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 12 pm PT.

iHeartRadio Alter Ego is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of concert events, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One and the iHeartRadio Wango Tango.

Variety

Meghan Markle Offers Advice to Any Actor Who Will Play Her on Screen: ‘She Can Call Me!’

Meghan Markle announced in her new Variety cover story that she does not plan to return to acting in the future, saying, “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.” But that doesn’t mean there won’t be versions of Meghan Markle on screen. Several Lifetime movies have already cast actors as the Duchess of Sussex, and surely more film and TV projects will be made in the vein of Netflix’s “The Crown” that include Markle as a central character.
Variety

Judge Scolds D.A. in Danny Masterson Case for ‘Inundating’ Trial With Scientology

Scientology was front and center on Tuesday as the rape trial against “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson began. Masterson is a Scientologist and each of his alleged victims was a Scientologist at the time of the alleged rapes, which span from 2001 to 2003. The first witness to take the stand — who prefers to be known as Jane Doe #1 — testified that the church warns members against “fraternizing with the enemy,” and refers to non-Scientologists as “wogs.” That testimony drew an angry rebuke from Judge Charlaine Olmedo during a break, who blistered the prosecutor for straying from her pre-trial rulings...
Variety

