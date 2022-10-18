ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Lee Chang-Dong on Love, Violence and the Power of Cinema

By Lise Pedersen
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdbBC_0idWQkKc00

Film writer and director Lee Chang-dong (“Burning,” “Oasis,” “Peppermint Candy”), one of Korea’s best-known auteur filmmakers who has contributed to putting Korean cinema firmly on the global stage, is guest of honor at the Lumiere Film Festival in Lyon, where he was welcomed with a standing ovation.

The Cannes veteran – four out of his six feature films have been screened at the festival and its sidebars – engaged with the audience with characteristic humility on questions of identity, human nature, violence and love, which are central themes to all of his films.

“People sometimes ask me why I always tell stories centered on characters who are suffering. Trust me, I am not sadistic,” he smiled. “But it takes us back to the notion of family [which is central to all my films]: I grew up in a poor family, and I’m familiar with suffering,” he said.

Illustrating his point with his 2002 Venice Silver Lion winner, “Oasis”, a compassionate, intimate tale of love and loneliness seen through the eyes of two outcasts who have been rejected from society, he went on: “It is the story of a disabled couple, a woman with reduced mobility. Well, my own sister suffers from the same illness [cerebral palsy]. I don’t choose my characters just to illustrate suffering, but simply because they are part of my every day.

“For me life is an adventure, a journey on a quest for meaning – the meaning of life. I always try to show that through characters that everyone can relate to and try to share these emotions with the viewer.”

Asked about the sense of danger and violence that runs through his films, Lee said his goal is to reflect the intrinsically violent nature of human existence.

“My characters are always waging a fight, but it’s a fight that comes both from outside and from within – a fight against injustice, prejudice, and problems linked to violence in one form or another.

“I don’t think violence is unique to Korean society,” he continued. “You find it everywhere. Sometimes, it’s not direct violence, but one that is deeply entrenched in our daily lives, which renders it all the more difficult and horrible: in ‘Oasis’ I wanted to tell the story of these people who fight this violence and I wanted the viewer to feel it,” Lee added, emphasizing the fact that his film is “not an ode to love, but an invitation to question whether love is possible between these two characters given the inherently violent masculine nature.”

Lee’s own battle in his home country, where he waged a fight for artistic freedom of expression as culture minister and was blacklisted by the government for several years, is reflected in his films.

“[My characters] are fighting a battle they will never win: that’s the basis of all my stories. As Aristotle said: man is always waging a war he cannot win. That means we are always fighting, be it against God, our own destiny, or against time or societal restrictions. They continue to fight, not because they will win one day, but because they have no choice.”

On the power of cinema as an art form, Lee said: “Human nature is universal, there are things everyone can understand and share. That’s why I believe cinema is an art form that helps us understand others: it’s an amazing opportunity to put yourself in another person’s shoes. And that’s why I love cinema and why I continue making films. And I believe that’s why you, the audience, go and see films: it’s a fabulous way of sharing and communicating.”

Four of Lee’s six feature films as well as his recent short, “Heartbeat,” along with a documentary by French filmmaker Alain Mazars, “Lee Chang-dong: The Art of Irony,” are being screened in Lyon as part of the retrospective dedicated to his career.

The Lumiere Film Festival runs in Lyon through Oct. 23.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Disney+, Pathe, Chapter 2 Team on ‘Three Musketeers’ Spinoff Series, ‘Milady Origins,’ ‘Black Musketeer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pathé’s Aude Albano and Dimitri Rassam’s Chapter 2, a Mediawan company, are teaming up with Disney+ on the development of two returning series expanding on their “Three Musketeers” franchise. The two production banners, together with Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte’s Fargo Films, are in advanced development of both shows, “Milady Origins” and “Black Musketeer.” These will be spin offs of Pathé and Chapter 2’s two-part adventure epic saga penned by de la Patellière and Delaporte, based on Alexandre Dumas’s masterpiece. The two films, “The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan” and “The Three Musketeers – Milady,” shot entirely on...
Variety

Berlin Film Festival Not Shaped by Alfred Bauer’s Nazi Past, Independent Research Finds

The Berlin Film Festival was not significantly shaped by the Nazi activities of Alfred Bauer, its first festival director, new research has found. But the festival will hold itself up for scrutiny, with a public discussion next month about Bauer and how he disguised his affiliations. Revelations about Bauer’s past came to the surface in January 2020 due to reporting by Die Zeit newspaper. Bauer, a film historian, was appointed to head the festival in 1951 following its inception by Oscar Martay, a film officer in the U.S. Army who worked in the Information Service Branch of the U.S. High Commissioner for...
Variety

Charades Boards Annecy Festival’s WIP Highlight ’The Glassworker,‘ Pakistan’s First Hand-Drawn Animated Feature (EXCLUSIVE)

Charades has acquired Usman Riaz’s animated feature “The Glassworker,” one of the highlights of Annecy Film Festival’s work-in-progress sidebar. Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated feature, “The Glassworker” is produced by “Wrinkles” producer Manuel Cristobal and Pakistan-based Mano Animation Studios, founded by Usman, Khizer Riaz and Mariam Riaz. The feature, which is aimed at family audiences, is a love tale set in a war-torn country loosely inspired by Pakistan. The story follows young Vincent and his father Tomas, who run the finest glass workshop in the country and find their lives upended by an approaching war in which they want no part....
Variety

‘The Department of Time’s’ Onza Unveils Development and Co-Production Pact with Intrepidus

Spain’s Onza Entertainment, producer of “The Department of Time,” “Little Coincidences” and “Parot,” is joining forces with outfit Intrépidus to develop and co-produce TV fiction and films for the Spanish and the international markets.  With the deal, Onza continues putting creative talent at its core and strengthening its creators network. Recently launched by Fernando J. Múñez, writer and creator of Atresmedia and Netflix period TV series “La Cocinera de Castamar,” actor Rodolfo Sancho and executive producer Esteban Zabala, Intrépidus specializes in screenplay creation and audiovisual contents’ development and production.   Early TV series projects developed under the alliance take in period family drama...
Variety

Monica Bellucci at Lumière Festival: Beauty Only Lasts Five Minutes If There’s Nothing Behind

Monica Bellucci was among the guests of honor at the 14th edition of the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, where the Paris-based Italian icon discussed her latest film, “The Girl in the Fountain,” and looked back on her career.  In “The Girl in the Fountain,” which alternates archival footage of Hollywood icon Anita Ekberg with the story of Bellucci, the Italian actress retraces Ekberg’s frailties and choices, reflecting on what it feels like to be an icon. The Swedish-born star was immortalized in Federico Fellini’s film, which sees her character wade into the Trevi fountain followed by Marcello Mastroianni.  “Through my eyes, you find out who...
Variety

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Variety

Is ‘Tár’ Rooting For or Against Cate Blanchett’s Superstar Predator Conductor?

There are a lot of enticing questions that haunt “Tár,” Todd Field’s rapturously fascinating, dread-fueled, immersive drama about a symphony orchestra conductor, Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), who is living an above-the-clouds existence of art and fame and sensuality…until she isn’t. The movie, which feels like a documentary directed by Kubrick, is a kind of reality-based hifalutin humanistic tabloid puzzle thriller, one that deliberately withholds pieces of information, a tactic some viewers have a problem with, though I think it’s integral to the movie’s mind-game greatness. “Tár,” as driven by Cate Blanchett’s extraordinary performance, brings us right up close to Lydia: her...
Variety

‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne On Playing a Serial Killer Who Weaponized Empathy

Eddie Redmayne’s children aren’t that impressed by his acting career. So he was caught off guard when his six-year-old daughter asked him if he was a wizard. Though she has never seen any of the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, in which Redmayne stars as Ministry of Magic employee Newt Scamander, she had just caught a bit of a trailer. Redmayne tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast that he wasn’t sure how to respond. “That’s one of those moments in life where, partly you want to be the cool dad and go, ‘Yeah, I’m a wizard!’ and the other part of you doesn’t want...
Variety

Angelina Jolie to Star in ‘Spencer’ Director Pablo Larraín’s Next Film About Opera Singer Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie will star in Oscar-nominated director Pablo Larraín’s next movie, a biopic about famous opera singer Maria Callas. Titled “Maria,” the film “tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris,” according to its logline. Steven Knight (“Spencer,” “Peaky Blinders,” “Eastern Promises”) wrote the script. Callas was an American-born Greek soprano singer and one of the most famous opera singers of the 20th century. She was born in Manhattan and received her opera training in Greece when she was 13 and later moved to Italy...
Variety

‘Woman King’ Producer Cathy Schulman Calls for Greater Representation: ‘Change the Decision-Making Table to Be Inclusive of Women’

Executive producer Cathy Schulman has been a Hollywood trailblazer for decades. From creating the PGA stamp with fellow producer Kathleen Kennedy to heading Women in Film as president for years, the former president of production at STX is seeing her work come to fruition in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King.” Schulman, who built a career attached to films such as “Crash,” “Bad Moms” and Showtime’s “The First Lady,” has sought to tell stories about marginalized voices. Here, Schulman talks with Variety about the film’s success, diversity in Hollywood and progress. Can you take us through the journey of “The Woman King,” working with...
Variety

Walt Disney Company Presents $1 Million Grant to Exceptional Minds, the Nonprofit Academy for Young Creators on the Spectrum

As part of the Walt Disney Company’s Future Storytellers initiative, the company committed to a $1 million multi-year grant that will impact the scope of technology and curriculum of Exceptional Minds, the nonprofit, creative arts academy for young adults with autism. “At Disney we recognize the importance of investing in skill-building opportunities when it comes to preparing youth for careers in storytelling,” said Jennifer Cohen, executive vice president of corporate social responsibility at the Walt Disney Company. “As part of our Disney Future Storytellers initiative, we’re honored to be able to work with Exceptional Minds to help neurodivergent talent build their...
Variety

‘There Isn’t One Standard Model’: Mipcom Panelists Talk International Drama Co-Productions

There isn’t a typical co-production model when it comes to international drama, said panelists at Mipcom.   “I wish there was. That’s our struggle now: finding the model that would make everyone happy,” noted Fremantle’s Christian Vesper.   “It all starts with the passion of the writer or creator, who really wants to make the show, and the supporting platform. Let’s be honest: They are all streamers now,” said Lisa Perrin, ITV Studios. “The budgets are getting tougher but expectations are as high. There will be different funding models, outside money coming in. Private equity money, which can complicate things.” However, private equity coming into series could be...
Variety

BAFTA-Winning ‘After Love’ to Open BFI and BBC British Film Premiere Season – Global Bulletin

FILM SEASON Aleem Khan‘s BIFA and BAFTA award winning “After Love” will kick off the new British Film Premiere season on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Oct. 23. Each of the seven feature films premiering in the season has been critically acclaimed and premiered at top tier international film festivals, with many nominated for or winning major awards. The films were all developed and produced with the support of BBC Film, and each film will be followed by the premiere of a short film to showcase work from filmmakers who are on the path to creating their first features. The...
Variety

Tim Burton Moved to Tears as He Picks Up the Lumière Award in Lyon

Tim Burton was moved to tears as he was given a lengthy standing ovation in the French city of Lyon where he received the Lumière lifetime achievement award at the eponymous festival named after the brothers who invented the Cinematograph. The U.S. filmmaker took to the stage looking as...
Variety

Michael Radford, Shaunak Sen Projects Selected at India’s Film Bazaar

India’s Film Bazaar, South Asia’s largest film market, has selected a range of projects from around the world for its annual co-production market, which will be held in-person this year after two years of being online due to COVID-19. Though the 20 selected projects are from 11 countries, and most are already structured as co-productions, they are all South Asian-themed. Michael Radford, best known for BAFTA and Oscar-winning film “Il Postino,” has Spanish-language Spain-India project “The Princess of Kapurthala,” which he will co-direct with Manuel Estudillo (“Caso Urquijo”). Juan Antonio Casado and Davide Cottarelli of Pok Production are producing. Gautam Arora’s...
Variety

How Netflix’s ‘Oni’ Uses Folk Songs, Taiko and 10 Different Flutes to Honor Japanese Culture

To composers Zach Johnston and Matteo Roberts, music is never an afterthought in storytelling. The duo, collectively known as Pep Magic, is behind the score of Netflix’s new animated series, “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale.” Based on Japanese folklore, it follows the story of Onari, a free-spirited girl living amongst gods and mythical creatures on Mount Kamigami. This includes her father Naridon, who wields his thunderous power through his taiko (“drum” in Japanese). Johnston and Roberts collaborated with creator-director Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi in the early stages of “Oni,” allowing music and visual concepts to directly inspire and enhance one another.  “I think of visuals...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

How the Sacheen Littlefeather Controversy Exposes the Complexities of Identity and Who Gets to Call Themselves Native (Guest Column)

On Saturday, a bombshell report from the opinion pages of the San Francisco Chronicle whipped up #NativeTwitter into a frenzy. The report, authored by Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Yankton Dakota Sioux), claimed that venerated White Mountain Apache/Yaqui activist Sacheen Littlefeather had fudged her identity and, according to Littlefeather’s sisters, wasn’t actually Native. This comes four months after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences sent Littlefeather an apology for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, when she stepped in for Marlon Brando and declined the award because of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. And it comes mere weeks after Littlefeather’s death. For the controversial...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Cardi B and Madonna Reconcile Following Online Clash

Cardi B and Madonna have made amends following comments after Madonna made comments reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her “S.E.X.” coffee table book. “30 years ago I published a book called ‘S.E.X.’ In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram story post on Saturday. She went on to highlight the intense criticism she received at the time of the book’s publication. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy