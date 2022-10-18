ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Providence Children’s Hospital holds annual NICU reunion

EL PASO, Texas– An event that brings families and nurses together has returned this year and was filled with lots of Halloween magic. Providence Children's Hospital held their annual NICU reunion to welcome back families and babies who have had a stay in the NICU. NICU grads come back...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

WATCH: Funeral services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano

EL PASO, Texas– A funeral mass will be held to remember fallen Dallas Police Officer Jacob Isaiah Arellano in his hometown of El Paso Friday morning. The mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Socorro, near the high school he attended. The church is located...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries

EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

UDSA reports higher turkey prices ahead of Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas - Thanksgiving Day meals are expected to cost extra, as Americans are dealing with high inflation. The Unites States Department of Agriculture reports that the holiday bird will cost an average of $1.99 per pound, compared to $1.15 in 2021. This comes out to a 73% increase...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

NMSU Aggies celebrate homecoming despite game postponement

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- While New Mexico State University's Homecoming football game has been postponed due to the death of San Jose State University freshman running back Camdan McWright, Aggies fans still celebrated with other Homecoming events Saturday. "I think it's been bittersweet throughout the entire day. We started...
LAS CRUCES, NM

