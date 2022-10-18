Read full article on original website
Sunday Funday Moment: Despite challenges, 6-year-old El Paso girl is able to make her dream of walking and dancing come true
El Paso, Texas-- 6-year-old Victoria Rose was given the ability to walk and dance for the first time all thanks to a special piece of equipment. “When we asked Victoria what do you wanna be when you grown up? She was like, well when I grow up I'm gonna walk,” said Victoria’s mom, Melinda De La Luz.
WATCH: Your Voice Your Vote: Representative City of El Paso, District 5, forum
EL PASO, Texas -- In the race for City of El Paso representative, District 5, the candidates are incumbent Isabel Salcido, Richard Genera and Felix J. Muñoz. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
Providence Children’s Hospital holds annual NICU reunion
EL PASO, Texas– An event that brings families and nurses together has returned this year and was filled with lots of Halloween magic. Providence Children's Hospital held their annual NICU reunion to welcome back families and babies who have had a stay in the NICU. NICU grads come back...
Texas attorney general turns down El Paso DA’s request for help prosecuting Walmart case, El Paso Inc reports
EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas attorney general won't help prosecute the Walmart shooting case, turning down a request from El Paso's district attorney, according to the El Paso Inc. The El Paso Inc. reports a letter from Josh Reno, deputy attorney general for criminal justice at the Texas AG's...
Ending the Streak of Traffic Deaths in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- 15 years ago before Deputy Sheriff Manuel Reyes joined the El Paso Sheriff's Office, he was riding on his motorcycle when he was t-boned and was saved after his motorcycle accident. The Help End the Streak of Traffic Deaths event held by TxDOT El Paso District an Harley Davidson meant a little more for him.
WATCH: Funeral services for fallen police officer Jacob Arellano
EL PASO, Texas– A funeral mass will be held to remember fallen Dallas Police Officer Jacob Isaiah Arellano in his hometown of El Paso Friday morning. The mass will take place at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Socorro, near the high school he attended. The church is located...
Pickleball is rising in popularity and injuries
EL PASO, Texas - As the sport of pickleball grows so do the injuries for players. it's all fun and games till you strain your Achilles tendon, herniate a disc or even do a face-plant. It might seem to most that pickleball players are just standing around hitting a ball...
UDSA reports higher turkey prices ahead of Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas - Thanksgiving Day meals are expected to cost extra, as Americans are dealing with high inflation. The Unites States Department of Agriculture reports that the holiday bird will cost an average of $1.99 per pound, compared to $1.15 in 2021. This comes out to a 73% increase...
NMSU Aggies celebrate homecoming despite game postponement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- While New Mexico State University's Homecoming football game has been postponed due to the death of San Jose State University freshman running back Camdan McWright, Aggies fans still celebrated with other Homecoming events Saturday. "I think it's been bittersweet throughout the entire day. We started...
Game postponed: Tragedy strikes San Jose State ahead of previously scheduled game against New Mexico State
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- San Jose State RB Camdan McWright, 18, died Friday morning after being struck by a school bus. The tragedy happened just one day before his team was set to take on the New Mexico State Aggies. According to reports, McWright was riding a scooter at...
