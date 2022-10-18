Read full article on original website
Two men wanted for East Memphis shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on an East Memphis shooting. On Aug. 28 at approximately 4:50 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Henry Avenue, off North Holmes Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground...
Woman found dead outside West Memphis gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in West Memphis. Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the BP station on West Broadway and South Avalon. Officers found the woman in the passenger seat […]
2 charged after shooting woman at apartment complex, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in her shoulder at a Frayser apartment complex. On Sep. 25 at approximately 4:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault on Vayu Drive at Breezy Point Apartments. A woman told police that when she looked out the window of her...
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
‘Truth in Sentencing:’ Memphis mayor wants no early release for aggravated assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayor of Memphis is hoping for a change to the “Truth in Sentencing” law. Mayor Jim Strickland has stated that he wants aggravated assault to be added to the list of crimes that are ineligible for early release. The “Truth in Sentencing” law, which took effect in July 2022, requires […]
Vigil held for mother shot in front of children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends of Vanity Lafayette Macklin, the mother who was shot and killed while in the car with her two sons, gathered Saturday evening to pay their respects. The Macklin family said the vigil, which was held at the Redeemed Empowerment Center, was aimed in...
Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
Suspect faces 3 counts of attempted murder after man shot at local hotel, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting someone and endangering the lives of others at a local hotel. On Oct. 19, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of S. Perkins at the Express Inn. While in...
Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
Woman allegedly hit son with car while attempting to run over husband
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is behind bars after allegedly hitting one of her children with her car while attempting to run over her husband. On Oct. 19, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to the 4000 block of Bayliss Avenue. According to an affidavit, a...
Man arrested for murder at Memphis apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire at a Memphis apartment complex left one man dead and another facing a murder charge. The shooting happened at the Chickasaw Place Apartments on Friday, October 14, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). When MPD made the scene, police found 17 shell casings and...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Former law enforcement official says police 'dropped the ball' investigating 2021 rape
A former federal law enforcement official accused Memphis police of not properly investigating a 2021 rape allegedly committed by the same person police say killed Eliza Fletcher.
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect’s case moves to grand jury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher waived his preliminary hearings Wednesday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said. That means a grand jury will now consider the charges against Cleotha Abston-Henderson. If indicted, the case will move to criminal court. Abston-Henderson is being held without bond […]
Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
MPD expected to make announcement on officers taking home squad cars
UPDATE: 30 take-home vehicles were unveiled by the department Friday. See story here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
4 more suspects charged after burglary involving thousands in stolen checks, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with a scheme involving thousands of dollars in stolen checks and burglary. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives responded to a burglary on Sept. 25 in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road in northeast Shelby County.
