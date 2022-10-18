ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, MI

New Star Wars-Themed Skater 368 Is Out Of This World

Unless you’re a diehard Skater Powerboats fan in desperate need of another hobby, it may surprise you to learn the Douglas, Mich., company has its fifth Skater 368 model catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines in production. Three have been delivered, including one to Arkansas-based Skater-man Sam Jirik, one to Matt Rice of Pennsylvania and Southwest Florida, and another to offshore racing team owners Tyler and Lindsey Miller of Kansas, who own a Super Cat-class Skater 388 cat and have a 43-footer in production for the 2023 Class 1 season.
DOUGLAS, MI
WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move

A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The wait is over for Rockford and Caledonia

At the beginning of the 2022 football campaign, it was assumed that Rockford and Caledonia were the front runners for the crown in the always difficult OK Red. The schedule makers joined in on the anticipation as well by making the contest the final game of the regular season. All of those who watched both squads roll through the season largely unchallenged were forced to just bide their time seeing whether both could continue to hold serve. Save for a 50-40 Caledonia win over a strong Grandville contingent and a 31-27 Rockford win over a very talented team from Muskegon Mona Shores, there was little that stood in the way of the inevitable showdown.
CALEDONIA, MI
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Police looking for Michigan family of 4 missing since Sunday

FREMONT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Fremont, Michigan are asking for the public's help locating a family of four, who have not been seen or heard from since Sunday, Oct. 16.According to Fremont Police, the Cirigliano family; Anthony and Suzette, both 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, left their home unexpectedly and are believed to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with a Michigan license plate DJL1982. On Sunday, Tony was exhibiting paranoid behaviors, according to a release by police. Since that time, their cell phones have been turned off, they...
FREMONT, MI
$15M project that closed roadways by Gerald R. Ford Airport nearly finished

KENT COUNTY, MI – Drivers should soon notice a change in a once bumpy portion of I-96 as construction crews near the end of a $15 million road project. Dating back to March, about two miles of eastbound and westbound I-96 have been closed to motorists and under construction. The stretch of impacted roadway is between Thornapple River Drive and Whitneyville Avenue in Kent County’s Cascade Township.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fatal crash closes portion of US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

