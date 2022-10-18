Read full article on original website
speedonthewater.com
New Star Wars-Themed Skater 368 Is Out Of This World
Unless you’re a diehard Skater Powerboats fan in desperate need of another hobby, it may surprise you to learn the Douglas, Mich., company has its fifth Skater 368 model catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines in production. Three have been delivered, including one to Arkansas-based Skater-man Sam Jirik, one to Matt Rice of Pennsylvania and Southwest Florida, and another to offshore racing team owners Tyler and Lindsey Miller of Kansas, who own a Super Cat-class Skater 388 cat and have a 43-footer in production for the 2023 Class 1 season.
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
michigansportsradio.com
The wait is over for Rockford and Caledonia
At the beginning of the 2022 football campaign, it was assumed that Rockford and Caledonia were the front runners for the crown in the always difficult OK Red. The schedule makers joined in on the anticipation as well by making the contest the final game of the regular season. All of those who watched both squads roll through the season largely unchallenged were forced to just bide their time seeing whether both could continue to hold serve. Save for a 50-40 Caledonia win over a strong Grandville contingent and a 31-27 Rockford win over a very talented team from Muskegon Mona Shores, there was little that stood in the way of the inevitable showdown.
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
WWMTCw
Avelo Airlines suspends flights from Kalamazoo to Fort Myers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you're heading to Florida for the winter, your choice of location may be limited. Due to destruction and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines suspended all of their newly announced Fort Myers routes, a representative said Tuesday. Avelo Airlines: Ultra low-cost airline announces new...
1 hospitalized after fire destroys mobile home in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Mich. — One person is in the hospital after a fire destroyed a mobile home at Spring Valley Mobile Home Park in Rockford. Police say the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Bodie Street NE, which is near M-44. The victim was hospitalized due...
Aero Med helicopter called to serious crash near Hamilton
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- One person was seriously injured in a crash between a van and car near Hamilton. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a car was going south on M-40 at 130th Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 when the driver attempted a left turn. Deputies said...
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 9 Power Poll: One change in top 10, plus 4 teams trending up
East Kentwood is in, and Lowell is out when it comes to this week’s Grand Rapids Power Poll. The Red Arrows dropped a 15-14 decision to East Grand Rapids, while the Falcons defeated Hudsonville 29-20. East Kentwood is 5-3, with its three losses to Muskegon, Rockford and Caledonia, which are a combined 20-2.
Police looking for Michigan family of 4 missing since Sunday
FREMONT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Fremont, Michigan are asking for the public's help locating a family of four, who have not been seen or heard from since Sunday, Oct. 16.According to Fremont Police, the Cirigliano family; Anthony and Suzette, both 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, left their home unexpectedly and are believed to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with a Michigan license plate DJL1982. On Sunday, Tony was exhibiting paranoid behaviors, according to a release by police. Since that time, their cell phones have been turned off, they...
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football: MHSAA Week 9 schedule, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
$15M project that closed roadways by Gerald R. Ford Airport nearly finished
KENT COUNTY, MI – Drivers should soon notice a change in a once bumpy portion of I-96 as construction crews near the end of a $15 million road project. Dating back to March, about two miles of eastbound and westbound I-96 have been closed to motorists and under construction. The stretch of impacted roadway is between Thornapple River Drive and Whitneyville Avenue in Kent County’s Cascade Township.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
WWMTCw
Fatal crash closes portion of US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash on US-131 Wednesday. Grand Rapids: Bicyclist dies after being dragged several blocks. Both the northbound and southbound lanes closed at Dickinson Road around 2:30 p.m., according to state police. Drivers are encouraged to take a different...
Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
