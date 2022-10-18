ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

General election ballots mailed out to registered Spokane County voters

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – More than 358,400 General Election ballots have been mailed to active registered Spokane County voters, according to Spokane County Elections. If voters have not received their ballot by Tuesday, October 25, they are encouraged to call the Elections Office at (509) 477-2320 or visit 1033 W. Gardner Ave. (one block north of the courthouse) to request a replacement ballot.
Cheney High School marching band wins Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition

EVERETT, Wash. – The Cheney High School marching band placed first overall in the Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition in Everett on Saturday. Bands from around the northwest participated in the event, including Mt Spokane and University high schools from the Spokane area. Cheney High School secured several...
