Spokane physician warns this year’s influenza may be more dangerous than COVID-19
SPOKANE, Wash. – The temperatures are dropping, the rain is coming, and so is the flu. “We’re coming out of two relatively mild flu seasons, in the last two years, and this one is going to be worse,” Providence Urgent Care Physician Rob Lichfield said. Dr. Rob...
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. If...
General election ballots mailed out to registered Spokane County voters
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – More than 358,400 General Election ballots have been mailed to active registered Spokane County voters, according to Spokane County Elections. If voters have not received their ballot by Tuesday, October 25, they are encouraged to call the Elections Office at (509) 477-2320 or visit 1033 W. Gardner Ave. (one block north of the courthouse) to request a replacement ballot.
Cheney High School marching band wins Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition
EVERETT, Wash. – The Cheney High School marching band placed first overall in the Puget Sound Festival of Bands competition in Everett on Saturday. Bands from around the northwest participated in the event, including Mt Spokane and University high schools from the Spokane area. Cheney High School secured several...
Man sentenced to more than 12 years after distributing fentanyl that killed 16-year-old
Cusick, Wash. – 23-year-old Antoinne Holmes was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after distributing fentanyl to a 16-year-old boy, ultimately killing him. According to out partners at The Spokesman-Review, the boy was found dead in his bedroom on Aug. 28, 2020. The pills were sold to him earlier that day near Oldtown, Idaho.
Suspect remains hospitalized, investigators share bodycam pictures from police shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. -The suspect shot by police in a shootout in downtown Spokane on Oct. 16 remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO is leading the Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) team’s investigation into the shooting. Along...
