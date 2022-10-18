Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
The 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey because he can make Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance) better
The San Francisco 49ers typically have a type when it comes to their running backs. They eschew their highly-drafted young players in favor of more lightly-regarded prospects selected later or, sometimes, not at all. All in all, this philosophy gives head coach Kyle Shanahan an inexpensive platoon of effective running backs.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Phillies to send young lefty to mound for Game 4 NLCS start
PHILADELPHIA - Bailey Falter will make his postseason debut on Saturday night when the Phillies host the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies took a two-games-to-one lead in the series with a 4-2 win on Friday night. A victory Saturday would give the Phillies a chance to clinch the series with ace Zack Wheeler on the mound Sunday.
Colin Cowherd Reacts To Heated Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury Exchange
A video of Kyler Murray yelling at his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, has made its way around social media tonight. After Kingsbury called a timeout with Murray and the Cardinals close to the endzone, the Arizona quarterback appeared to tell his coach to "Calm the f--k down!" Colin Cowherd took ...
Look: Christian McCaffrey Has Message For 49ers Fans Following Blockbuster Trade
Christian McCaffrey has a new home in the NFL. On Thursday night, he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2017 draft. Saying goodbye to the franchise that drafted him wasn't easy. "I’m forever...
1 More NFL Team Was Reportedly Trying To Trade For Christian McCaffrey
The San Francisco 49ers weren't the only team from the NFC West trying to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. Per multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams were also involved in trade discussions for the 26-year-old All-Pro running back. However, the Rams' offer clearly didn't ...
No ‘Scandal’ Here! All About Kerry Washington’s Husband, Football Player-Turned-Actor Nnamdi Asomugha
Kerry Washington is one of the most sought after actresses around, thanks to her talent, style and beauty. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the Scandal star has landed herself quite the impressive partner in love and life. Kerry Washington’s husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, is not only a former football player for the NFL, he’s also quite the accomplished actor in his own right.
Look: Here's How Kliff Kingsbury Reacted To Kyler Murray's Outburst
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went viral Thursday night when cameras caught him yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline during the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Another angle of the confrontation shows how Kingsbury handled it. Turns out, Kingsbury did an ...
Dallas Cowboys Fans Likely Won’t Love What Jerry Jones Is Saying About Possible Trades
Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on working the phones as the trade deadline fast approaches. The Dallas Cowboys owner is standing pat, maybe because he figures his roster is about to get a lot better. For context, the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. So let’s hear it from the...
Carolina Panthers NFL draft pick tracker: Where team stands after the McCaffrey trade
The Panthers had limited selections in the 2023 and 2024 NFL drafts, until they traded star Christian McCaffrey. Here’s where the franchise stands on draft picks.
Yankees star blames himself for teammate’s costly error
NEW YORK — Center fielder Harrison Bader couldn’t hear right fielder Aaron Judge. Judge couldn’t hear Bader. And neither caught what should have been a routine fly ball, leading to a two-run homer in the next at-bat and a brutal 5-0 Yankees loss to the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are behind Houston, 3-0, in the best-of-seven set.
Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs
HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
The NFL’s Growing Concern Over Jon Gruden Lawsuit
As NFL commissioner Roger Goodell advocated patience when it came to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s future, lawyers were prepping for a legal hearing in a related matter that could prove even more troublesome for Goodell and the league. The lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0