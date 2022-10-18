ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

Phillies to send young lefty to mound for Game 4 NLCS start

PHILADELPHIA - Bailey Falter will make his postseason debut on Saturday night when the Phillies host the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies took a two-games-to-one lead in the series with a 4-2 win on Friday night. A victory Saturday would give the Phillies a chance to clinch the series with ace Zack Wheeler on the mound Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Parade

No ‘Scandal’ Here! All About Kerry Washington’s Husband, Football Player-Turned-Actor Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington is one of the most sought after actresses around, thanks to her talent, style and beauty. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the Scandal star has landed herself quite the impressive partner in love and life. Kerry Washington’s husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, is not only a former football player for the NFL, he’s also quite the accomplished actor in his own right.
LOUISIANA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Here's How Kliff Kingsbury Reacted To Kyler Murray's Outburst

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went viral Thursday night when cameras caught him yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline during the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Another angle of the confrontation shows how Kingsbury handled it. Turns out, Kingsbury did an ...
NJ.com

Yankees star blames himself for teammate’s costly error

NEW YORK — Center fielder Harrison Bader couldn’t hear right fielder Aaron Judge. Judge couldn’t hear Bader. And neither caught what should have been a routine fly ball, leading to a two-run homer in the next at-bat and a brutal 5-0 Yankees loss to the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are behind Houston, 3-0, in the best-of-seven set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs

HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

