Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
Florida Troopers Arrest Escaped Convicted Murderer From Georgia Walking On I-75
A convicted murderer from Georgia is behind bars in Florida after state troopers found him walking along I-75 in Southwest Florida. Anthony Moret, 67, escaped from prison while he was serving a life sentence without parole for murder. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers spotted
wvtm13.com
Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama
ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
wgxa.tv
Unidentified body found in grave behind Alabama home, police say
MOUNT OLIVE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police in Alabama said they found human remains in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation. Police said deputies were dispatched to a house on Friday morning to perform a welfare check...
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Alabama man tried to escape police through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Monroeville man is behind bars after trying to escape Atmore police officers by crawling through ceiling tiles at Atmore Community Hospital, according to the Atmore Police Department. Savon Hurst, 27, was charged with Escape Third Degree and Criminal Mischief Second Degree. Hurst was originally arrested on Oct. 16, by Atmore […]
WALA-TV FOX10
2 killed in crash near Stockton
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
Vehicle involved in Florida fatal hit and run found in Alabama
Police say the SUV is connected to a fatal crash involving a tandem bike.
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo being extradited to Alabama
UPDATE – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Spanevelo was booked into their jail in Ashville, Ala., at 6:16 p.m. The office said he was booked without bond until he goes before a judge. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Spanevelo is […]
Family, friends bid farewell to Mississippi police officer killed while on duty
Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center at which the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard along with other state Department of Public Safety officials attended. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found
An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
niceville.com
FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos
PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
Florida man to be sentenced for murdering woman, hiding her body in Louisiana woods
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Florida man was convicted Wednesday and will be sentenced for in two weeks for killing a Pineville woman in 2019 and concealing her body in a wooded area in St. Landry Parish. Robert McPhearson, now 35, will likely face life in prison without the possibility of parole for […]
Alabama woman who found cremains, fetus in storage unit being evicted
Another twist in a story we have been following all month involving cremains and a fetus found in a storage unit sold at auction. The woman who was trying to reunite families with the remains of their loved ones has been kicked out of a storage facility in Robertsdale.
Man robs Wells Fargo in Pensacola, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard. Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over […]
FOX 28 Spokane
Search of landfill for suburban Detroit teen’s remains ends
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police have ended a five-month search at a rural landfill for the remains of a 17-year-old suburban Detroit girl who disappeared in early January. Detroit police announced Friday that the search at the landfill for Zion Foster’s body was over. Investigators have said they believe her body was placed in a dumpster, which later was emptied into a garbage truck and taken about 40 miles northeast of Detroit to Lenox Township. Searchers began combing through debris and garbage at the end of May at Pine Tree Acres landfill but came up empty even after going through 3,500 truckloads — 7,500 tons — of material from Michigan and Canada.
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway following deadly hit-and-run in Escambia County
Escambia County, Fl. (WALA) - One person is dead, and another is injured following a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County, Florida. The crash happened Wednesday night on Sorrento Road just west of Blue Angel Parkway. Two people were cycling when someone driving a 2005 Toyota highlander hit them. Deputies put...
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
