ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in girlfriend's disappearance back in Alabama

ASHVILLE, Ala. — The man suspected in the disappearance of a Florida woman has been extradited to Alabama from Florida. Marcus Spanevelo is now in the St. Clair County Jail, where he's charged with abuse of a corpse. Learn more in the video above. The body of his ex-girlfriend,...
NAVARRE, FL
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

2 killed in crash near Stockton

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were killed in a crash on Alabama 225 in Baldwin County this evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle wreck happened around 6:48 p.m. on Alabama 225 near mile marker 21 near Stockton. The crash shut down both southbound lanes of the highway.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Magnolia State Live

Family, friends bid farewell to Mississippi police officer killed while on duty

Family, friends and the community she served bid farewell Friday to a Greenville police officer killed earlier this month as she responded to a call. Gov. Tate Reeves ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Detective Myiesha Stewart, 30, who was shot to death Oct. 11, news outlets reported. Services were held at the Washington County Convention Center at which the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard along with other state Department of Public Safety officials attended. A visitation was held Thursday, followed by a procession by a “Sea of Blue” through the streets of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, MS
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two Bay Minette Residents were killed Friday after a two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 21-mile marker, approximately six miles north of Bay Minette, in Baldwin County. At approximately 6:40p.m. Friday night, 82-year-old...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama vehicle sought in Florida hit-and-run has been found

An Alabama vehicle has been impounded, and a suspect driver identified, after a Florida hit-and-run that killed a cyclist Wednesday evening. According to the initial report from the Florida Highway Patrol, two Pensacola men, one 40, one 44, were bicycling westbound along Sorrento Road at about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a westbound vehicle. One of the men was killed and the other was seriously injured.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

FDLE trunk-or-treat in Pensacola Monday, food trucks, games, candy, demos

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Get an early start on trick-or-treating Monday evening at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s free trunk-or-treat event in Pensacola. The public is invited to the free trunk-or-treat celebration hosted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at the FDLE Pensacola Regional Operations Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 24, 2022.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man robs Wells Fargo in Pensacola, police looking for suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a bank robbery. Officers received a report of the robbery at 3:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for the Wells Fargo on Bayou Boulevard. Surveillance pictures show a white man, in his late 20’s or early 30’s, with brown hair, wearing a grey polo over […]
PENSACOLA, FL
FOX 28 Spokane

Search of landfill for suburban Detroit teen’s remains ends

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police have ended a five-month search at a rural landfill for the remains of a 17-year-old suburban Detroit girl who disappeared in early January. Detroit police announced Friday that the search at the landfill for Zion Foster’s body was over. Investigators have said they believe her body was placed in a dumpster, which later was emptied into a garbage truck and taken about 40 miles northeast of Detroit to Lenox Township. Searchers began combing through debris and garbage at the end of May at Pine Tree Acres landfill but came up empty even after going through 3,500 truckloads — 7,500 tons — of material from Michigan and Canada.
DETROIT, MI
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
GENEVA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy