In what appeared to be around 75 participants for this Fall 2022 Lakeland Yard Sale the sale was a big success even with the rains. This would be the at least the 14th event organized as a community yard sale for Lakeland in 8 years. Since the beginning it was a democratic process using a survey to choose the date. The last several times just using comments to gather consensus. The algorithm for Facebook has made the event gradually more difficult to share so we have had to get creative using more platforms and finding new ways to share.

LAKELAND, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO