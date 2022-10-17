Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
lakelandcurrents.com
Lake District Wine and Liquor Preparing To Open
“It’s been crazy like this for the last two weeks.” That’s what Brian Adams, General Manager of Lake District Wine and Liquor, told me as roughly 30 workers hustled around the store stocking shelves. “Our goal is to be open on Saturday, November 5th, so we’re working nonstop to make sure we’re ready,” he said.
lakelandcurrents.com
Lakeland Yard Sale Once Again Successful
In what appeared to be around 75 participants for this Fall 2022 Lakeland Yard Sale the sale was a big success even with the rains. This would be the at least the 14th event organized as a community yard sale for Lakeland in 8 years. Since the beginning it was a democratic process using a survey to choose the date. The last several times just using comments to gather consensus. The algorithm for Facebook has made the event gradually more difficult to share so we have had to get creative using more platforms and finding new ways to share.
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would surpass Monday’s record low. To compare how low the water is […]
2 charged after shooting at Frayser complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frayser. Eighteen-year-old Jamall Mason and 26-year-old Jerrisac Morgan are both facing attempted first-degree murder and gun possession charges. The shooting happened on September 25 at the Breezy Point Apartments on Vayu Drive. According to court documents, Mason and Morgan […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Mississippi River Hits Lowest-Ever Recorded Water Level In Memphis, Tennessee
MISSISSIPPI RIVER — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River gauges at Memphis displayed an all time low of -10.79 ft. This broke the previous all time record low set on July 10th, 1988 of -10.70 feet. For perspective, the average level is 4.00 feet!. The Tennessee Valley Authority...
Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
actionnews5.com
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The childhood friend of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning described him as being loyal and kind. Alex Summerford says Walker Fielder was someone he looked up to since they were kids growing up together. “He always had a smile on his...
22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Three men are behind bars after 22 pounds of fentanyl was seized on I-40 Thursday morning, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced. It all started Thursday morning when Criminal Interdiction Agents stopped a 2011 Nissan Maxima on the interstate near the Shelby/Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag […]
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
Lafayette County hostage suspect killed in shooting
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Lafayette County. The shooting, which involved the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, happened around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 near Highway 334. According to deputies, they received a call about a man arguing with a […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
Brawl on Beale lands seven behind bars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people have been charged after police say they assaulted a woman on Beale Street last week. Natasha Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Janice Johnson, Jada Johnson, Eric Williams, Brandon Thomas, and Omari Johnson were all charged with aggravated assault. A woman told police she and a friend were walking on Fourth and Beale […]
