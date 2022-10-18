ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Rain, mainly early;63;57;ENE;8;86%;96%;1. Chester;Rain, mainly early;63;57;ESE;5;88%;97%;1. Danbury;Rain, mainly early;63;55;ENE;6;83%;93%;1. Groton;Rain, mainly early;63;57;ESE;8;96%;98%;1. Hartford;Rain, mainly early;61;55;NE;6;90%;98%;1. Meriden;Rain, mainly early;62;55;NE;6;88%;96%;1. New Haven;Rain, mainly early;63;57;ENE;8;91%;96%;1. Oxford;Rain, mainly early;60;55;E;7;83%;94%;1. Willimantic;Rain, mainly early;62;54;E;6;91%;98%;1. Windsor Locks;Rain, mainly early;61;55;NE;7;85%;97%;1. _____
Opinion: Urging support for early voting in CT

There is no more fundamental right in a democracy than the right to vote. Yet this right has repeatedly come under attack in our country, and these attacks — from strict voter ID laws, to restrictions on Sunday voting, to polling place consolidation — have disproportionately impacted marginalized voters.
NOAA predicts warmer-than-average temperatures for Connecticut this winter

On Oct. 20, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a report predicting that the ongoing "La Niña" will drive warmer temperatures for Connecticut and the rest of the Atlantic region this winter. The report, which maps out potential winter conditions for December, January and February, is meant to help minimize the weather’s impact on lives and livelihoods by informing the public.
2022 Texas winter forecast: NOAA releases cold weather predictions

Texas' coldest months are just a few weeks away, and next season's winter weather predictions are already out. Texans can expect the winter weather forecast to be warmer than normal and drier than normal, according to the National Weather Service. The NOAA released its three-month outlook from Dec. 2022 to...
