BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes: Week Of October 16

By Psychic Zya
 5 days ago

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Venus enters Scorpio on the 23rd which is right after the sun enters the sign of Scorpio. Romantically this will be a heavy time of getting to the soul of what we need in love, sex and ego.
We will be working hard to filter out what doesn’t belong and facing the egos of our demons.
And although this all occurs starting around the 22nd/23rd, this week we will be in its shadow so expect themes of romance, sex, and the mystical to come up.

Spend some time journaling your shadows and getting real about what you need romantically, sexually, and spiritually and prepare for a wild ride!

We are collectively in sync for a wild ride across the heart which will reveal our inner child wounds and our darkest desires.

The key to getting through this period is to feel the feelings, acknowledge what needs to go and what needs to be worked through, and simply observe ourselves with strategic discernment.

Alrighty let’s see what’s in the stars for your sign this week… as always be sure to read the horoscopes for your Moon, Venus and Mars signs as well.

CAPRICORN:

PREGNANCY. Yes…pregnancy is the word that comes up quite clearly for you Cappys and this is for both males and females. Now before you start popping birth control pills and doubling up on your condoms (or celebrating in joy!) note that this pertains to not only a very fertile time in your life physically but also creatively. Hence the time is also ripe for either planting new seeds or revisiting long-forgotten pursuits.
RED FLAG: If you’ve been neglecting lingering health issues – especially anything to do with the skin -now is the time to address it.
SWEET SPOT: Whether single or coupled this Venus Scorpio moment will have an effect on you pretty early – take time out for a couples massage or update your photos on those dating apps and actually go out!

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!

It’s been nearly a month since the finale of The Bachelorette (has it been that long already?) — or as co-lead Gabby Windey called it the “big fat dumpster.” Meanwhile, her co-star Rachel Recchia is picking up what’s left of her self-esteem and attempting to move on with her life. “I’m not actively trying to date at all, but I […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Rachel Recchia Is Interested In Getting to Know Greg Grippo appeared first on Reality Tea.
