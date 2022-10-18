Read full article on original website
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
6 teens sent to Milwaukee burn center after Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured. Between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
wiproud.com
Explosion injures several Wisconsin teens over the weekend
SHAWANO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Several teens are hurt after a bonfire explosion in Shawano County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened at a home in the town of Maple Grove where a number of people had gathered for a bonfire Friday night. Deputies say...
WDIO-TV
Up to 40 hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove,...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WSAW
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl shot Monday evening has died, police reported. Police responded Monday evening to a report of a gunshot victim in an apartment building on the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street, WBAY reported. A young girl was taken to a...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
CBS 58
Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County teen dies at hospital, crashed on Saturday evening but not found until Sunday morning
BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
Young victims of Pulaski bonfire explosion being treated in Milwaukee
A bonfire in Pulaski after the homecoming football game left dozens injured. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded.
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers addresses Wisconsin gun violence on national TV
Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything" Updated: 4 hours ago. Lakayla Evans says she wants answers and she wants justice for her baby. Former Grand Chute...
wearegreenbay.com
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
WBAY Green Bay
Family "shattered" by young girl's shooting death
Golden House and its partners want to connect people experiencing abuse with local services available to make them safe. Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders were returning from a trip when their train derailed, and the scouts jumped into action. Family of shooting victim remembers happy, smiley little girl. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died
Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
nbc15.com
Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is here! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events. Baraboo. 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Barneveld. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Beloit. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Benton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
WBAY Green Bay
“Shattered” family of shooting victim remembers 5-year-old girl with “silly smile”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay family is mourning after police confirmed the 5-year-old girl who was shot yesterday died at the hospital. The community came together Tuesday night near the girl’s home for a candlelight vigil and to give support to her family. Her mother talked about the heartache.
