Shawano County, WI

wiproud.com

Explosion injures several Wisconsin teens over the weekend

SHAWANO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Several teens are hurt after a bonfire explosion in Shawano County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says it happened at a home in the town of Maple Grove where a number of people had gathered for a bonfire Friday night. Deputies say...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Up to 40 hurt in Wisconsin bonfire incident

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday in the town of Maple Grove,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Up to 40 hurt, including Brookfield teenager, in bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP/CBS 58) — Authorities investigating a bonfire explosion over the weekend in eastern Wisconsin say that as many as 40 people might have been injured in the blaze, including some who were seriously hurt. The incident happened early Saturday, Oct. 15 in the town...
BROOKFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano County teen dies at hospital, crashed on Saturday evening but not found until Sunday morning

BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Gov. Evers addresses Wisconsin gun violence on national TV

Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything" Updated: 4 hours ago. Lakayla Evans says she wants answers and she wants justice for her baby. Former Grand Chute...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family "shattered" by young girl's shooting death

Golden House and its partners want to connect people experiencing abuse with local services available to make them safe. Appleton-area Boy Scouts and their leaders were returning from a trip when their train derailed, and the scouts jumped into action. Family of shooting victim remembers happy, smiley little girl. Updated:...
APPLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died

Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

Trick or Treat: Hours across South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Halloween is here! NBC15 created a guide to when different communities across South Central Wisconsin are hosting trick-or-treating and other spooky events. Baraboo. 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Barneveld. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Beloit. 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Benton. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
WISCONSIN STATE
