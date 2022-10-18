Read full article on original website
Predictions: Lions-Cowboys
Coming off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are well-rested, and ready to return to action. The intensity in practice has been ratcheted up, which will lead to a fast start for Dan Campbell's offense that currently ranks among the league's best. The problem for Detroit is the defense, as...
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Wild Finish Leads to Jaguars’ Fourth-Consecutive loss
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to find new ways to lose. No matter what changes about the coaching staff, the schemes, the locker room, or even the smallest of details, the Jaguars find a new way to lose each week. This week it came via a self-inflicted 23-17 loss at the hands of the New York Giants, dropping the Jaguars to 2-6 and extending their four-game losing streak.
Texans Activate Rookie LB Christian Harris, Will Make NFL Debut
HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris will make his NFL debut Sunday against the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Texans designated Harris from injured reserve ahead of their Week 5 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 5. "I think he has grown as...
Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets’ 16-9 win over Broncos
Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien's fourth-down pass into the end...
Falcons Secondary Implodes in Loss to Bengals; What Happened?
The Atlanta Falcons’ secondary couldn’t cover the Cincinnati Bengals with a blanket if they had one. Joe Burrow set Atlanta’s defense ablaze, completing 34 of his 42 passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 loss at Paycor Stadium. Along with Burrow throwing for nearly...
Texans-Raiders Tied 10-10 at Half
The Houston Texans are hoping for a bit of Nevada luck as they look to return to the win column on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Fresh off their bye week, the Texans would love to conclude their trip to Sin City by adding a victory to their 1-3-1 record.
Cowboys WATCH: Dallas Forces Goal-Line Fumble vs. Lions to Hold Late Lead - NFL Tracker
OCT 23 The Cowboys find themselves in a bit of a pressure cooker as they enter the fourth quarter in Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium, clinging to a 10-6 lead and having to deal with Detroit knocking on the 1-yard-line door. ... And then Dallas forces the goal-line...
Breaking Down the Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Inactive Info
It's mostly good news for the Miami Dolphins in terms of their player availability for the Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they will have to do without Emmanuel Ogbah. The defensive end and team's pass rusher will be inactive because of the back injury that kept him...
Vikings’ NFC North Lead Grows as Packers Lose Third Straight Game
The Packers' disastrous stretch continued on Sunday, opening the door even wider for the Vikings to pull away in the NFC North. For the third consecutive week, Green Bay lost a game in which it was favored by at least five points. After losing to the Giants and Jets as touchdown favorites, the Packers were still 5.5-point road favorites against the lowly Commanders on Sunday.
4 Quarters: Ravens — Browns What We Learned in Week 7
BALTIMORE — The Ravens managed to hold onto a late lead against the Cleveland Browns for a 23-20 victory in Week 7. 1. When running back Justice Hill fumbled on Cleveland's 16-yard line, the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium was fearing another late-game collapse. This time, special teams bailed out the Ravens when a game-tying 60-yard field goal attempt by Cade York was blocked by Malik Harrison. It was a hard-fought win for Baltimore and its defense held a solid Browns offense to just 20 points. The Ravens also had five sacks. It wasn't pretty but the Ravens improved to 4-3 and are in first place in the AFC North by virtue of a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jets’ Breece Hall Ruled Out With Knee Injury
One quarter after a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Jets an early lead against the Broncos, rookie running back Breece Hall has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a knee injury. New York's second-round pick was slow to get up after a two-yard run with three...
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Suffers Repeat Injury vs. Bengals; Will He Return?
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell departed last week's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers early due to a hamstring injury and appears to have suffered a similar injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Terrell was playing in press-man coverage, carrying a receiver vertically...
Don’t Panic About Brady or Rodgers Just Yet
How brave of me to take up the case for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, who seem to be struggling now. It’s a difficult job, but someone has to do it. Football take-making 101 gives me license to build a completely...
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Continues Ramp Up Toward Return
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt continues to work toward his eventual return from a partially torn pectoral. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year made the trip to Miami for the Steelers' Week 7 game against the Dolphins and is making progress with his rehab while there. Watt spent roughly 40 minutes prior to kickoff working out on the field, continuing to get adjusted back to the NFL game.
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 7 Matchup With Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated linebacker Joe Bachie to the 53-man roster on Saturday morning. The 24-year-old has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Bachie is expected to play on Sunday with Logan Wilson out. It'll be his first game back since suffering a torn ACL in December.
Hooper’s Time Finally Arrives
NASHVILLE – In an offseason that didn’t feature a lot of big-name signings, the Tennessee Titans' addition of tight end Austin Hooper was one that stood out. It wasn’t simply that Hooper had a quality resume – 408 catches, 3,024 yards and 2 Pro Bowl appearances – but also the fact the Titans were absolutely desperate at the position, having received little contribution from the three-headed monster of Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt in 2021.
Jared Goff Simply Isn’t Answer
After six games in the 2022 season, it's clear as day that the Detroit Lions are nowhere closer to being a playoff team than they were a season ago. Last season, they went a dismal 3-13-1 in the first year of the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes era, and there's a good chance now that the team won't win more than four games this year.
Giants Tight End Daniel Bellinger Taken to Local Hospital Following Eye Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was transported to a local hospital in the Jacksonville area following a scary-looking eye injury suffered in the second quarter. Bellinger was poked in the eye by Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon with 1:09 left...
‘It’s Not About Me!’ Cowboys D 5 Takeaways in Dak Prescott Win over Lions: Live Game Updates
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys played host the Detroit Lions in Week 7 action at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as the home team welcomed back its $140 million quarterback. ... and in the end, the Cowboys recorded a defense-first 24-6 win. Said Dak Prescott: “I felt great. Thumb wasn’t bothering...
Grades: Lions’ Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses
After competing hard for three quarters Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to capitalize on opportunities to win their Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Trailing, 10-6, in the fourth quarter, the Lions had the football, facing a first-and-goal situation at Dallas’ 1-yard line. What followed was a fumble, marking the first of four straight drives that ended in Lions turnovers.
