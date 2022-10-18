Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Jet Wine Bar Partners with Saami Somi for a flavorful Georgian FeastMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson As NFL Owner in ‘Most Expensive Deal Ever’?
OCT 23 MAGIC IN VEGAS? Lakers legend Magic Johnson is reportedly looking to buy a stake in an NFL team. According to Semafor's Liz Hoffman, Magic is engaged in serious talks to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders, with a suggestion in the report that "it could be the most expensive sports deal on record."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard made his long awaited return to basketball on Thursday night in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his first official game since the 2021 Western Conference Semi-Finals, and he came off the bench in a limited role. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Leonard looked good, pouring in 14 points on an efficient 50% from the field.
Lakers News: L.A. In The History Books For All The Wrong Reasons To Start Season
Your Lakers are dealing with some record-tying shooting woes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Hawks
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks had a light practice on Saturday and canceled their gameday shoot-around on Sunday morning. Despite the extra rest and no travel, the Hawks still looked lethargic against the Charlotte Hornets. With LaMelo Ball out with a sprained ankle, the...
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yankees underway after delay
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees started after an 84-minute delay Sunday night due to the threat of rain. The first pitch was thrown at 8:31 p.m. Earlier, the commissioner’s office announced the impending delay on Twitter an hour before the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start and said it was possible the game could get postponed until Monday. It was dry during the delay, but radar had showed rain approaching.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doncic’s ‘Incredible Defense’: 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks knew they had a lot of positives to take away from their season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns despite blowing a 22-point lead. Luka Doncic got off to a roaring start to his MVP campaign by scoring 35 points, Christian Wood put up 25 points off the bench despite only playing 24 minutes, and the Mavs still had a shot to win the game at the end despite missing 13 free throws on the night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hornets Roll Over Hawks
Charlotte came into the game against the Hawks missing both their starting backcourt in Rozier and LaMelo, but also projected 6th man Cody Martin. The Hornets looked incredibly well organised, tough and committed on the defensive end which helped them grind out a win. The Hawks went up 15-5 early...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Star Luka Doncic on Blown Lead vs. Suns: ‘We’re Going to Get It Right’
The Dallas Mavericks looked fantastic in the opening half of their 107-105 loss against the Phoenix Suns. They even managed to build a 22-point lead at one point. However, the third quarter featured a quick unraveling followed by a fourth-quarter resurgence, then lastly, clutch-time mistakes. It was about as strong...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener
Grayson Allen drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team's 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of playing time. He helped...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
James Harden Isn’t Taking Moral Victories After Loss to Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Thursday night. After a disappointing outing on the road against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics, the road remained tough for the Sixers as they hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Philadelphia’s first-half performance on Thursday wasn’t totally inspiring....
Comments / 0