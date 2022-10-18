Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León says the only way he will step down from office is if he is forced to in a recall election from the voters in his council district. "My duty is to represent my constituents," he told NBC4 on Sunday. "They are the ones who elected me. If they are the ones who say that I need to leave, then I will respect that decision by them."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO