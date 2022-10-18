ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Votes to Approve Law Targeting Misleading Pregnancy Service Centers

The Los Angeles City Council voted to approve an ordinance on Friday that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising. The ordinance, proposed by City Attorney Mike Feuer, will come before the council for a second reading...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘My Duty is to Represent My Constituents': Kevin De León Explains Why He Won't Resign

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León says the only way he will step down from office is if he is forced to in a recall election from the voters in his council district. "My duty is to represent my constituents," he told NBC4 on Sunday. "They are the ones who elected me. If they are the ones who say that I need to leave, then I will respect that decision by them."
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Council Meets Under a Cloud of Uncertainty

The Los Angeles City Council met Friday for the first time since embattled member Kevin de León publicly refused to resign over statements made during a recorded conversation that included racist remarks about a colleague's young son. The council met virtually due to COVID-19 exposure among council members. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sewage Spill Prompts Beach Closure in Marina Del Rey

A Marina del Rey beach remained closed today after a sewage discharge in the View Park-Windsor Hills area made its way into Ballona Creek. At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officials learned that 1,200 gallons of sewage was discharged onto the street near 4545 W. 62nd St., according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Killed, Two Injured in Sylmar Crash

A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and two hospitalized Saturday in Sylmar. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded at 12:47 a.m. to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway east of Roxford Street where they learned the vehicle had collided with a Caltrans forklift, LAPD spokesman Brian Humphrey said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Beverly Hills Police Investigate Antisemitic Flyers

Beverly Hills police are investigating the overnight disbursement of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said. The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Opera Hosts 500 Students for Dress Rehearsal of ‘Omar'

A group of 500 high school students were invited to the LA Opera on Thursday to attend the west coast premiere and final dress rehearsal of "Omar", the LA Opera’s first mainstage opera by Black composers. The opera is about the life of Omar Ibn Said, whose 1831 autobiography...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SJSU Community Remembers Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus

Students, faculty and fellow teammates are mourning the loss of a San Jose State University running back, who was hit and killed by a school bus Friday morning. 18-year-old Camdan McWright of Los Angeles was on his way to the football team meetings ahead of the team's weekend game at New Mexico State.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Sweet: Trick-or-Treating Weekends Begin at the LA Zoo

Critters have been cronching pumpkins — chomp, chomp, chomp — and arachnids have been crawling — scurry, scurry, scurry — and the decorations of Boo at the LA Zoo have been inspiring visitors to take photos — click, click, click — throughout October. There...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Gamble House's Free Family Day Has Tours, Art, Outdoor Fun

Some of our favorite fairy tales involve enchanted castles, the sorts of splendid structures that brim with magical stories, incredible characters, and hope-filled messages. But finding those structures in the modern world? That's a little harder. True, incredible real-world characters exist in contemporary times, and hope-laden resolutions, too, but the...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Crowds Will be Roaring': East LA Classic Kicks off at LA Coliseum

A big rivalry requires a big venue. Garfield High School from East LA will take on Roosevelt High School from Boyle Heights at the Los Angeles Coliseum for the East LA Classic high school football game. It’s the century-old rivalry that connects several communities for decades. “It's one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

