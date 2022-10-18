GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Having a smile we love and want to show off is so important to most of us, it really gives us a boost of confidence. If you’re looking to improve your smile, there’s no time like the present! Dr. Betsy Bakeman and she joins us today with one of her patients, Lynnae. Lynnae never liked the color of her teeth and with the additional chipping and wear, the decision was to restore the 10 upper front teeth with conservative porcelain restorations. Most of the restorations were seated prior to her daughter’s wedding but a couple of teeth were still in provisional restorations so they could have the porcelain be ideal. The point is that provisional restorations can and should look very good.

