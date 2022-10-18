ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dolphin Nation

Tua says it was ‘different’ to have support from teammates in offseason: ‘I’d never had teammates ever be vocal for me’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having what seems like a breakout season. Through four games played, he has 1,035 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. The 24-year-old appeared in a recent episode of “Football Night in America.” During one part of the show, host Maria Taylor asked him about his thoughts on what it was like to have his teammates rally behind him amidst a barrage of criticisms.
MIAMI, FL
Dolphin Nation

Dolphin Nation

Miami, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Dolphins news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Phins fans everywhere.

 https://dolphinnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy