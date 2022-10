The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back in Week 7 after a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers. With a matchup against the Jets looming, the Broncos have some serious questions to iron out offensively. With Russell Wilson laboring through a hamstring injury and Melvin Gordon unhappy with his role in the overtime loss in LA, Nathaniel Hackett announced a big gameplan change for this coming week. Via Troy Renck, Hackett announced that Gordon would be starting at running back for the Broncos in Week 7.

