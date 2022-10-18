ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welch, WV

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia.

Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia.

‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center. There will be no cover charge for the event.

The first 60 to people to attend will receive a free box dinner, courtesy of the McDowell County Commission on Aging!

The second event, ‘Hip-Hop from the Hills’, will be presented on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7 p.m. This event will cost $5 at the door. The performance will feature Jumbo Green (also known as 6’6 240), Gary, West Virginia’s DJ Strizy, and West Virginia hip-hop artist WVLF.

These two performances are presented by Reconnecting McDowell. Reconnecting McDowell is a comprehensive long-term effort through a partnership of public and private entities throughout the county. Its goal is to revive McDowell County and make educational improvement in the county the route to a brighter economic future.

