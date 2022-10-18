I'm a firm believer that everyone needs at least one good blazer in their closet — or, if you're anything like me, 10 good blazers. This fall, I'm committed to experimenting with colors out of my comfort zone and fabrics that I don't usually go for. Enter Old Navy's Soft-Brushed Oversized Blazer ($80). This jacket has it all, from comfort and an affordable price point to versatility and great quality. The brown tweed and oversize fit instantly caught my eye, and it's like nothing I've ever owned before. One thing is for certain: this blazer belongs in your closet ASAP. Keep scrolling for my honest review on my new favorite oversize blazer, and grab yours before it sells out. I can guarantee it'll liven up your wardrobe for this season.

8 DAYS AGO